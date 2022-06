A 21-year-old Elyria man is accused of assaulting his neighbors after their dogs were in a fight and his animal died, according to an Elyria police report. Christopher Johnson, who lives in the 100 block of South Carolina Avenue, was charged with two counts of assault by Elyria police May 29 and was released from the Lorain County Jail on a $2,000 bond earlier this week, according to police and jail records.

