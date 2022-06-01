ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Britain's Got Talent: Singer Tom Ball wins third live show public vote and is put through alongside comedian Eva Abley... as Simon Cowell teases wildcard acts in final

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Tom Ball emerged victorious from Wednesday night's semi-final of Britain's Got Talent, going through to the final along with comedian Eva Abley.

Singer Tom, 23, blew the audience away with his powerful rendition of Conchita Wurst's Rise Like A Phoenix, receiving a standing ovation from the judges.

Eva, 14, impressed the judges with her comedy routine with Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams all voting to put her through to the final over magician Keiichi Iwisaki.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDM58_0fxQJ1Sc00
Success: Tom Ball emerged victorious from Wednesday night's semi-final of Britain's Got Talent, going through to the final

Tom, who works as a teacher, was asked about the support he has received from his students and colleagues.

He said: 'My kids have been absolutely amazing. I can't thank my school enough for supporting me and everyone at home supporting me.'

After the two acts going through to the final were announced, head judge Simon Cowell revealed he may introduce wildcards into Sunday's final.

He said: 'I think Immi [Davis] should be standing here as well. I think we are going to have to bring in one or two wildcards, I really mean it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxOg5_0fxQJ1Sc00
Finalist: Eva Abley impressed the judges with her comedy routine with Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams all voting to put her through to the final

The show was kicked off by dance troupe Les Sancho who received an 'X' buzzer from an unimpressed Simon after their Matrix-inspired performance.

Simon said: 'I buzzed you. I loved your first audition because it was all about fun. Fun, personality, surprises. This was everything I’ve seen before with a dance group. I think on the semi-finals, you’ve got to be better than your first audition.'

David disagreed, saying: 'I think the wonderful thing about his group is it always involves a surprise. I fell for you because I thought you were giving it everything.'

Simon then added: 'I’m sorry, I don’t think it was as good. I really loved your first audition, I was so excited to see you tonight.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjg5N_0fxQJ1Sc00
Hint: After the two acts going through to the final were announced, head judge Simon Cowell revealed he may introduce wildcards into Sunday's final

Next up was singer Immi Davis who received a standing ovation from the judges for her powerhouse performance.

Simon asked Immi to repeat the chorus again after her performance, saying he struggled to hear her during the show.

He said: 'I couldn’t really hear you because the track was so loud and there was so much going on.' He later praised her as 'fearless'.

Acrobatic performers The Freaks were the third act to take to the stage and received universal praise from the judges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzKhK_0fxQJ1Sc00
Dance: The show was kicked off by dance troupe Les Sancho who received an 'X' buzzer from an unimpressed Simon after their Matrix-inspired performance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5oeu_0fxQJ1Sc00
Simon said: 'This was everything I’ve seen before with a dance group. I think on the semi-finals, you’ve got to be better than your first audition'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dTqk_0fxQJ1Sc00
Praise: Next up was singer Immi Davis who received a standing ovation from the judges for her powerhouse performance

Alesha Dixon told the group she hoped they made it to the final while Simon said their semi-final performance was a big improvement on their first audition.

Dane Bates Collective were up next and pulled at the judges' heartstrings with their emotional dance.

Simon said: 'I think, even though it was really heartbreaking, I think dance acts when you can tell a story, it’s so much easier for someone like me who knows nothing about dance to understand what you were trying to do. Everytime we’ve seen you, you’ve been absolutely brilliant.'

Comedian Eva Abley was up next and received resounding praise for her stand-up routine where she poked fun at Simon Cowell's e-bike accidents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474lAy_0fxQJ1Sc00
Impressive: Acrobatic performers The Freaks were the third act to take to the stage and received universal praise from the judges

The teen joked: 'I would love to buy n e-bike but then I’m thinking, if the richest man on TV can’t stay on one… what chance do I have? Maybe if I win BGT I would get us both a lesson and some stablisers for you Simon.'

David said Eva was his favourite act of the week, saying: 'Your jokes were lovable, they were all zingers.'

Simon jokingly added: 'Eva, I thought we were friends!' before adding: 'I absolutely love you.'

Next up were comedy trio The Dots who didn't impress the judges with their slapstick humour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2drGk5_0fxQJ1Sc00
Breathtaking: Dane Bates Collective were up next and pulled at the judges' heartstrings with their emotional dance

The trio's routine, like their audition, saw them pretend to 'mess up' their musical performance by mixing up their outfits and where they were meant to be on stage.

Unimpressed, David said: 'It didn’t really hit as well tonight. I don’t know what it was, it was harder to follow tonight.'

Alesha said because of their audition, the judges 'knew what to expect' while Simon, who gave the group a buzzer, said: 'I didn't like it very much, sorry.'

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donelly's golden buzzer, magician Keiichi Iwisaki was the next act to take to the stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idc9K_0fxQJ1Sc00
Jokester: Comedian Eva Abley was up next and received resounding praise for her stand-up routine where she poked fun at Simon Cowell's e-bike accidents
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16215k_0fxQJ1Sc00
Lacklustre: Next up were comedy trio The Dots who didn't impress the judges with their slapstick humour

Keiichi impressed the judges with his routine which saw him make several red balls appear in David's hands and made a beer bottle appear behind a small cloth.

Amanda said: 'That was so funny, so clever. I love all your sound effects. If we ever go into lockdown again, I want to be trapped in a room with you because the hours would fly by.'

Tom Ball finished the show, performing an incredible rendition of Conchita Wurst's Rise Like A Phoenix.

Alesha said: 'You have this quiet inner confidence but with this beautiful humility. That was a remarkable vocal. You just blew the competition wide open.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gk2VG_0fxQJ1Sc00
Hilarious: Ant McPartlin and Declan Donelly's golden buzzer, magician Keiichi Iwisaki was the next act to take to the stage and received universal praise from the judges 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns2jT_0fxQJ1Sc00
Outstanding: Tom Ball finished the show, performing an incredible rendition of Conchita Wurst's Rise Like A Phoenix

Amanda added: 'This is what Britain's Got Talent is all about, finding people like you who might not have been found.

Amanda ensured all eyes were on her with their showstopping look for Wednesday's semi-final.

The presenter, 51, donned a silver sheer dress with a plunging neckline by designer Alek Navi that featured 50,000 hand-embroidered crystals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOkps_0fxQJ1Sc00
Stunning: Amanda Holden ensured all eyes were on her as she donned a plunging silver gown for Wednesday's semi-final 

The garment featured a bejewelled emerald detail along with a daring leg split and flowing gown.

The TV star, 51, added height to her frame with a pair of clear open-toed heels while she styled her blonde locks into a ponytail.

Fixinf the camera with a sultry stare, Amanda completed her look for the evening with a smokey eye.

Tuesday night's semi-final saw impressionist Ben Nickless win the public vote, as he heads to the next stage alongside runner-up singers Flintz & T4ylor, who were voted for by David Walliams, Alesha and Simon Cowell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h5XFF_0fxQJ1Sc00
Fashion: Amanda's garment featured 50,000 hand embroidered crystals along with a daring leg split and flowing gown

Amber And The Dancing Collies - who were also in the top three - were unfortunately sent home after performing a swashbuckling routine on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes chaos erupted after bawling children were turned away from the Hammersmith Apollo's doors since the venue was too packed to accommodate them, it has been reported.

According to claims, ticketing company ApplauseStore purposefully allocated an overflow of tickets in case of no-shows.

With the semi-finals being held during the school half-term holidays, parents had the same idea of bringing their little ones along for a treat.

A source told The Sun: 'There's been loads of adverts and emails sent out urging people to sign up for the BGT live shows for the semis.

'But loads and loads of people were left disappointed and it was utter mayhem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXCZS_0fxQJ1Sc00
Beauty: Amanda added height to her frame with a pair of clear open-toed heels while she styled her blonde locks into a ponytail

Some had been down there since 6am hoping to get a glimpse of their favourite acts, but were left gutted when they were told it was full up.'

With ApplauseStore's small print refusing to guarantee entry to everybody who shows up, 'crying children' allegedly filled the street outside the venue.

A spokesman from ApplauseStore said: 'As is standard practice, tickets are over-allocated to cover for the occasions when people fail to turn up for a free event.

'Ticket numbers are carefully considered, and we make it very clear that ticket-holders will not always be guaranteed entry.

'It's very rare the audience are ­disappointed, and we're pleased to have been able to seat over 2,700 ­people to enjoy the show last night.'

MailOnline has contacted ITV and ApplauseStore for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16RkpH_0fxQJ1Sc00
Deserving: The second live show of Britain's Got Talent saw impressionist Ben Nickless win the public vote, as he heads to the next stage

Comments / 0

