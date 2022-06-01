ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We've got your summer guide to dining out and drinking in Austin

By Matthew Odam, Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
Some people think of summer and they think of swimming pools, road trips and summer camp. I think about ceviche, juicy cheeseburgers, fajitas and barbecue. (Why should summer be any different than any other time of year?)

The Austin restaurant scene is overflowing with hungry crowds (you already know this if you’ve tried to get a reservation lately) that are packing old-standbys and flocking to hot newcomers.

We know it can be tricky keeping up with all the changes popping up on our shifting dining landscape, and we’ve compiled a handy summer cheat sheet to give you an idea about where you should be eating and what you should know. We'll continue to update the list throughout the summer months and, as always, our complete dining coverage can be found at austin360.com.

In the mood for something new? From sushi to burgers, these 20 notable restaurants that have opened in Austin in 2022 have you covered.

It's easier to stand the heat if you're not in the kitchen. These 25 patios around town have your name on them for summertime dining.

Everyone's favorite pop-art icehouse is back. Ranch 616 is once again slinging fried quail and Ranch Waters.

Let the fajitas come to you. Houston import Fajita Pete's is now delivering fajitas to Central and Northwest Austin.

Mexican, but make it vegan. The legendary Fonda San Miguel has introduced two new chefs and rolled out a menu of plant-based specialties.

Viet-Cajun seafood. Looking for seafood that blends the flavors of Louisiana and Southeast Asia? There's a new spot in Cedar Park you need to know about.

What in the wide world of sandwiches? Perennial trailer favorite Luke's Inside Out may be closed, but another trailer serving the hard-to-find New York Chopped Cheese sandwich has taken its place.

Craving seafood? Check out Austin's best restaurants for oysters. The early months of summer are great for cracking into some massive Gulf oysters or slurping down the finest from the cooler climes on the East and West coasts.

How is your barbecue calendar looking? Texas Monthly's BBQ Fest will return to Central Texas this summer, but not in Austin.

Bribe the kids to kid out of bed with donuts. There's now a second location of the wildly popular Round Rock Donuts.

Central Texas culinary traditions in one bite. Our region is spoiled with its collection of great barbecue restaurants and bakeries turning out wonderful kolaches. Kerlaches, the barbecue kolache trailer from the folks behind Kerlin BBQ, kills two birds with one stone.

Hungry after a swim? Lou's, the Americana restaurant from the prolific McGuire Moorman Lambert, is slinging soft-serve and cheeseburgers on Barton Springs Road, just steps from Barton Springs Pool.

