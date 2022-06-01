ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon’s first physical clothing store has secret dressing room doors – but an extra feature ensures your privacy

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
 2 days ago
AMAZON has opened its first physical clothing store complete with secret dressing room doors that have a special feature to ensure your privacy.

The store in Glendale, California, has "back doors" in the dressing rooms where employees can hand you different items to try on, and the front door locks while they have access to the back for privacy reasons.

Amazon Style opened on Wednesday in California Credit: Amazon
You can request items in the dressing room, and employees will distribute them through a secret back door Credit: Amazon
While the back door is open, the front door to your dressing room locks for privacy reasons Credit: Amazon

The tech giant is using innovative technology to create Amazon Style, a personalized shopping experience in a brick-and-mortar store that opened on Wednesday.

The shop floor includes only one size and color of each item they are selling, Rich DeMuro with KTLA explained.

If you want to try on a different size or color, you can request for an employee to bring it to your dressing room by scanning QR codes.

By using the Amazon app on your phone, you can select each item that you wish to try on and then wait for a notification saying that your dressing room is ready.

If you don't need to try your selections, you can use the app to send your choices directly to pickup and then checkout.

However, the dressing room is the truly innovative aspect of the store.

Once your room is ready, you can use your phone to unlock the door and will find the items you requested waiting for you.

Amazon's algorithms will also select other pieces based on your choices and set them up in your room.

After you try everything on, you can stay in your room and request different items by using a touch screen and employees will distribute them through a secret back door.

For privacy reasons, the front door to your room locks automatically while employees have access to the back to hand you your items.

Apparently, Amazon's AI will develop based on your shopping habits and will suggest more items based on your decisions.

The store sells Amazon brands as well as other, recognizable brands.

DeMuro suggests that the store will sell items based on trends, and if you're looking for a popular clothing choice it will most likely be featured at the location.

This comes after a bargain hunter revealed a hidden section on Amazon that gives up to 70 percent off items.

And this woman duped the internet with a $19 engagement ring she found on Amazon that looks identical to her $20k version.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
