ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Olympian

Local students walk out in protest of gun violence and police response to Texas shootings

By Shauna Sowersby
The Olympian
The Olympian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46S3RW_0fxQIeiD00

More than 500 Olympia high school and middle school students walked out Wednesday morning to protest gun violence after 19 elementary-age children and two teachers were shot and killed last week in Uvalde, Texas.

Some of those students then marched to the Washington state Capitol, while others stayed on campus at Olympia High School, according to Susan Gifford, communications and community relations director for the Olympia School District.

The walkout was organized by members of the Olympia High School Feminism Club.

Alayna Winstead-Coby, president of the Feminism Club, told McClatchy that the group began planning the event last Wednesday, the day after the mass shooting took place. She said the group felt “pure outrage” after the shooting, and they wanted to show the school that students were brave enough to skip school over the issue.

“These sort of walkouts are the only type of thing that makes voices heard,” she said.

Washington State Patrol estimated that about 100 students gathered for a rally on the north steps of the Legislative Building, although many students were coming and going, making it difficult for WSP to get a reliable count, they told McClatchy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6m8J_0fxQIeiD00
Students at Olympia High School walk out on their way to an anti-gun violence rally at the Capitol Campus. Shauna Sowersby/ssowersby@mcclatchy.com

Students from mostly Washington Middle School and OHS attended the event, although some students were there from other schools, including North Thurston High School and other middle schools, according to Winstead-Coby.

Hannah Martin, a member of the Feminism Club, read an open letter to officials.

“If there’s a shooter, hide in the corner, jump out those windows, don’t be the hero, save yourself,” she read. “Because if we won’t, who will? You surely won’t.

“Instead, you stand outside an elementary school for an hour because it’s not safe, but still, you expect us to feel safe when you, a trained professional, refused to go in yourself,” she continued.

Organizers then read the names of the 19 students and two teachers who perished in the Uvalde mass shooting before taking a moment of silence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMx0M_0fxQIeiD00
Students from Olympia high schools and middle schools held a walkout Wednesday in protest of gun violence and police response to the Uvalde mass shooting. Students met at the state Capitol in Olympia where they held a rally. Shauna Sowersby/ssowersby@mcclatchy.com

Middle schoolers left Washington Middle School at 10:43 a.m. to meet high schoolers at OHS, who were scheduled to leave at 11 a.m. Some students drove but most walked to the state Capitol while carrying signs and chanting. OHS is about 2.2 miles away from the Capitol, while WMS is about 2.6 miles, according to Google maps.

The OHS attendance office told McClatchy that many parents called in the morning to excuse their student’s absences. Some students who walked to the Capitol returned to class after the rally.

Last month, the same organizers staged a walkout in protest of the preliminary ruling that was leaked overturning Roe v. Wade abortion decision. Hundreds of students also attended that rally at Heritage Park after leaving their respective schools.

Comments / 2

Related
knkx.org

Washington students walk out in protest of gun violence

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Dozens of high school and middle school students in Olympia, Washington, walked out of schools to protest gun violence Wednesday after 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed last week at a school in Uvalde, Texas. The walkout was organized by members of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Police#Capitol#Olympia High School#The Feminism Club#Washington State Patrol#The Legislative Building#Wsp#The Capitol Campus#Washington Middle School
southseattleemerald.com

BREAKING: Texts Show Fmr. SPD Chief Best Involved in Plan to Abandon East Precinct

The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. During interviews with the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) in 2021, after her retirement, former Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told investigators she was not involved in plans to abandon the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct on June 8, 2020. But text messages obtained by the Emerald tell another story.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

19-year-old arrested for drive-by shooting that injured 4 teens in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in South Tacoma that left four teens injured. On May 21 around 5:30 p.m., five teenagers were shot at while they were stopped at a light at S. 56 St and Yakima Avenue. The shooting was a drive-by, and four of the five teens were injured.
TACOMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Everyone thought convicted killer was supposed to be held except DOC. It set him free

A 26-year-old man convicted in 2015 for a fatal shooting in a Tacoma garage was released from prison this week for about a day because of a mix-up regarding his re-sentencing. Jeremy Bennett was 17 when he was involved in the robbery and killing of 54-year-old Lawrence Howse at the man’s Stadium District condominium garage. Bennett pleaded guilty and was sentenced to more than 28 years in prison.
TACOMA, WA
Meghan M. Richter

Update on today’s Snohomish County officer-involved shooting

Update on today's officer-involved shootingSeattle Police Dept. The Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigation Team is investigating after an SPD detective, a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detective and a deputy United States Marshal shot and killed a man on Wednesday while attempting to arrest him on a murder warrant.
KUOW

'Where is the accountability?' for WA's largest charter school chain, ask parents and staff

This is the third story in Broken Promises, an investigative series about Impact Public Schools, the largest charter school chain in Washington state. In 2012, after three previous failed attempts and an $11 million campaign, Washington voters narrowly approved charter schools. The promise was that these publicly-funded, privately-run K-12 schools would offer innovative options for students who may struggle in traditional public schools, including some students of color, children with disabilities, and students learning English.
WASHINGTON STATE
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Tavita Siliga killed after a head-on collision in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

Authorities identified 28-year-old Tavita Siliga, of Puyallup, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on May 27 in Tacoma. The fatal car crash took place near the 700 block of East 32nd Street. According to the investigation reports, Siliga was driving an SUV when he went over the center line and crashed into a Route 42 Pierce Transit bus. Siliga suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials.
TACOMA, WA
The Stranger

Reagan Dunn Wants to Build a Wall, Mayor Harrell Upset Over SPD Staffing, and New Polling on WA's U.S. Senate Race

We get it, Reagan, you're in a GOP Congressional primary: Reagan Dunn, the King County Councilmember trying to unseat Rep. Kim Schrier this fall, wants to build a "four- or five-foot-high brick wall that you could see through, maybe with some cool wrought iron" around City Hall Park to prevent a new encampment from forming there. This has to be the silliest idea I've ever heard for a problem with an obvious solution: build more housing, you ghouls. Oh, and Dunn specified that his wall proposal is "[n]ot like Trump's wall, to be clear." Someone should familiarize him with the old adage about cake and whether you can both have it and eat it.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Man Pursuing Burglar in Pierce County Wounded When Alleged Thief Stops, Shoots at Him

A man pursuing a pickup full of items stolen from his home was injured Monday when the alleged thief fired a shot at him, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. Department spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss said the gunshot victim was in the South Hill Walmart parking lot Monday evening when he happened to notice that a white Ford F250's cargo bed contained some of his stolen items.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Driver Launched Off Ship Canal Bridge Killed In Crash

A driver who was tragically launched off the Ship Canal Bridge was killed. Prosecutors said Jordan Shelley, 23, was killed when another driver crashed into Shelley’s disabled vehicle. This sent Shelley off the Ship Canal Bridge and into Lake Union. As a result, a Seattle man has been charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving after allegedly drinking alcohol and causing the crash.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Amazon Employees "Die" at Company Pride Kickoff, The City Owes Us Parking Violators Money, and Vegan Jewish Deli Coming to Capitol Hill

I love incompetence: Seattle will void seven months of parking tickets after failing to give parking cops the proper authority to write citations following the City's attempt to “defund” the Seattle Police Department by off-loading parking enforcement to Seattle Department of Transportation. This adds up to about 100,000 cancelled tickets and another 100,000 paid tickets that the City will refund at a cost of up to $5 million.
SEATTLE, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
904
Followers
122
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy