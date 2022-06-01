Gov. Abbott orders review of school safety in Texas, includes random unannounced intruder checks
By James Clark
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
2 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday ordered a review of school safety in Texas. Abbott directed the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) to provide a progress report to his office and the Texas Legislature by October 1.
Abbott said the TxSSC must conduct comprehensive school safety reviews to confirm all Texas public schools are following state law on active threat plans.
The TxSSC must confirm control procedures with all public schools, such as single access points, locked classroom doors, visitor check-in procedures and exterior door locks. In addition to making sure all schools have procedures consistent with state standards, TxSSC must also do random inspections.
“Your team should begin conducting in-person, unannounced, random intruder detection audits on school districts,” Abbott wrote. “Also, the TxSSC should immediately begin working with my office and the Legislature on recommendations to improve current security systems and determine the funding necessary to continue the work of hardening our schools against outside threats.”
Click here to read the full letter from Abbott to the TxSSC.
Comments / 1