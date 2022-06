Adults who get COVID-19 could have antibodies circulating in their blood for nearly 500 days after infection, new research suggests. "We now have a good estimate of how long antibodies last after a COVID-19 infection," said study author Michael Swartz, an associate professor and vice chair of biostatistics at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. "Our research shows that the level of antibodies in those previously infected increases for the first 100 days post-infection and then gradually declines over the next 500 days and beyond."

