ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hear Johnny Depp and Amber Heard statements after defamation trial verdict

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1cNx_0fxQFsI000

A jury found both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard liable in their civil defamation trial. CNN's Alisyn Camerota, Victor Blackwell, Chloe Melas, Joey Jackson and Jean Casarez break down Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's responses to the verdict and explain why both can be liable for defamation.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

They Object! Johnny Depp & His Legal Team Refuse To Hand Over $86K To ACLU For Amber Heard Subpoenas

Just when we thought his legal dramas were through! Johnny Depp's team of attorneys found themselves in court once again after the ACLU requested the actor pay $86,000 to cover their costs related to a subpoena he served the organization as part of his legal battle with Amber Heard. According to legal papers obtained by Radar, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's lawyers objected to the request in New York on Wednesday, June 1 — the same day Depp was awarded $15 million by the court. AMBER HEARD FACES FINANCIAL RUIN AS IT'S REVEALED FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY WILL NOT EXEMPT...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Kid Rock Sends Message to Johnny Depp About Beating ‘Cancel Culture’ in Amber Heard Defamation Trial

On Friday, musician Kid Rock added his two cents like many others on social media who reacted to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial verdict. In recent weeks, the famous couple’s years-long defamation case continued in the American court system. As it played out in the public eye, the court proceedings turned into a media frenzy as their tumultuous relationship was put on display for all to see.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy