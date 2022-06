(Springfield, MO) -- A Missouri bank robber who was identified when his picture made the Springfield T-V news has pleaded guilty. Charles Edgar King used a note that read, “I have a gun…this is a robbery” to steal nearly nine thousand dollars. The surveillance cameras at the Springfield bank got such good quality images that a cross tattoo on his finger could be seen. They didn’t really need it -- when the 57-year-old’s picture was shown on the news, King’s former probation officer recognized him and called the F-B-I. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO