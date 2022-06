JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at Route C and Trenton Court Friday morning. The driver of a Toyota, Kelly Petty, turned left from Trenton Court and into the path of a Ford vehicle, driven by Teddy Perry, which was southbound on Route C. The vehicles collided, and the Toyota skidded off the right-side of the roadway and struck several small trees, according to a news release from JCPD.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO