A Ventura County elementary school was defaced with graffiti after a local newsletter criticized the school for affirming the gender of a transgender student and now local families and community leaders are fighting back. The graffiti on Maple Elementary School in Newbury Park appeared early Friday morning. It read "Pervs Work Here." Many people believe it was in response to an article that was published the day prior in The Conejo Guardian with the headline "Third-grade Teacher Promotes Gender Confusion in Classroom.""It was so misinformed, the entire article," Lauren Najjarpour, who has a daughter in that third grade classroom, where this...

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO