Jacob deGrom is hitting the road. But he’s still not close to taking the mound. The New York Mets ace has been on the injured list since the start of the season with a stress reaction in his right shoulder. According to AMNY, manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday deGrom would accompany the club on its upcoming 10-game West Coast road trip. But we shouldn’t read anything into that.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO