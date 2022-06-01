ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

'Fruits Basket Prelude' Trailer Teases Final Chapter of Tohru Honda's Story

By Margarida Bastos
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Summer, fans of the esteemed romance series Fruits Basket may be able to see the conclusion to Tohru Honda’s story on the silver screen. Crunchyroll has announced that it will be distributing Fruits Basket: Prelude in select theaters in the United States and Canada. This event will mark the first...

collider.com

ComicBook

Shonen Jump Announces Their Next Major Anime Series

You'd be hard pressed to not think about the publication of Weekly Shonen Jump when you think about anime in general, with the regularly released publication responsible for some of the biggest movers and shakers such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia to name a few. Now, the manga publishers have shared the news that another big manga is set to hit the small screen as Me & Roboco will be getting an anime adaptation in the future.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Urusei Yatsura Drops First Trailer, and Release Window for the Reboot

After almost four decades, Urusei Yatsura is coming back to the small screens with a reboot of the beloved 1978 manga series of Rumiko Takahashi in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday. As the show comes back, it drops its very own trailer which has key visuals and the release window of the title.
COMICS
ComicBook

New JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Poster Gathers Its Top Heroes

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has spent decades telling the story of the Joestars across not just generations, but alternate realities, and the series created by Hirohiko Araki is continuing to grow in popularity over the years. Now, the pop-up attraction known as JoJo Worlds is set to arrive this summer and a new poster has been released to get Japanese fans hyped while also assembling some of the biggest players of the series that continues to this day.
COMICS
ohmymag.co.uk

[Photos] Gorilla Behaves Weird - Then Staff Notice His Hands

Bobo resides in one of the many Mefou Primate Sanctuary located in the West African nation of Cameroon. He was one of the friendliest apes in the sanctuary and his behaviour changed overnight, creating a worrisome environment amongst the caregivers of the facility. It's a friendly affair. When Bobo changed...
ANIMALS
NME

Hear a snippet of Nayeon of TWICE’s debut solo single ‘POP!’

TWICE vocalist Nayeon has unveiled a snippet of her hotly anticipated debut solo single ‘POP!’. Today (May 31), a snippet of ‘POP!’, which will serve as the title track of the 26-year-old K-pop idol’s debut mini-album ‘IM NAYEON’, was released onto TWICE’s official TikTok account. “Pop! Pop! Pop! / You want it / Pop! Pop! Pop! / I want you,” Nayeon sings on the preview of the upbeat new track.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Inuyasha Cosplay Dives Into Sango's Ruthless Side

Inuyasha may be getting on up in age, but never doubt the power of the half-demon inu. Fans continue to fall for the time-traveling series by the week, and of course, that means conventions continue to embrace Inuyasha cosplayers from every walk of life. Now, one of those fans is going viral thanks to their take on Sango, and it is certainly one of the character's best adaptations to date!
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases IMAX Poster

Gohan has long been one of the most popular Z-Fighters in the history of Dragon Ball, even though he often trails in sheer strength behind the likes of Goku and Vegeta, and now, the new IMAX poster for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero puts the father of Pan front and center. With the movie set to arrive on June 11th and hitting theaters around the world this summer, the film is promising to bring back the nefarious criminal organization known as the Red Ribbon Army and might be bringing back other big characters.
COMICS
Collider

'Tron: Legacy’ Director Cites Marvel and Star Wars as Reason He Never Made ‘Tron 3’

Cult films, by their very nature, take some time to catch on with audiences. That has happened with Tron, and is slowly beginning to happen with its sequel, Tron: Legacy. One of the few downsides to this, however, could be that no further films may be made. The nature of Hollywood and filmmaking also changes amongst the studios, and these are just some of the reasons that Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski points to for no further Tron films being made.
MOVIES
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Shares New Cover For Its Latest Spin-Off

While the main series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has followed the story of the Joestars for decades, the spin-off stories take the opportunity to further explore several supporting characters that have assisted, or hindered, the missions of the Stand users. One such example is Crazy Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak, which shows the villain Hol Horse teaming up with the hero Josuke Higashikata for the first time, with the series recently releasing the first cover for the initial volume of the spin-off.
COMICS
sneakernews.com

Vans Celebrates One Of The Most Iconic Anime Series Of All-Time: Sailor Moon

First debuted in 1992, Sailor Moon is undoubtedly one of the most iconic anime series of all-time, ranking highly alongside Dragon Ball, One Piece, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and the like. From its transformation sequences to the suave allure of Tuxedo Mask, the show has had a lasting impact on the industry as a whole, often referenced to this day. Even Vans is about to pay their own homage to Naoko Takeuchi’s work, doing so by way of an expansive collaborative capsule.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Debuts New Cover Art From Assassination Classroom Creator

Dragon Ball is living the high life right now ahead of its anime comeback, and its manga isn't doing too shabby either. Not long ago, the series welcomed a new chapter, and the franchise itself is celebrating a special anniversary right now. With 40 years under its belt, creator Akira Toriyama's story deserves praise, and the creator of Assassination Classroom is giving it courtesy of some new cover art.
COMICS
ComicBook

Shonen Jump Creator Pushes Back Against Manga Gate-Keeping in New Post

The manga industry is getting bigger by the day, and right now, its markets know no bounds. In the United States, manga sales continue to outperform comics with ease, and those numbers are growing thanks to digital sales. It seems publications like Shonen Jump can be binged just about anywhere, and its readership's diversity is growing fast as such. And if you try to gate-keep manga these days, well – one Shueisha creator has something to say about that.
COMICS
Collider

‘Final Fantasy XVI’ State of Play Trailer Reveals Gameplay and the Classic Summons

As PlayStation's State of Play presentation drew to a close, the gaming company had one last major surprise in store for Final Fantasy fans. After a long silence, Square Enix unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming RPG Final Fantasy XVI which finally, mercifully, revealed gameplay for the next mainline title in the long-running fantasy franchise. Moreover, it gave a look at the latest designs for the classic summons/primals/aeons/eikons/whatever they might decide to call them in this particular game. Final Fantasy XVI is slated to release in the summer of 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 1: What Happened to Hopper?

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things. After a three-year-long wait, the Jim Hopper (David Harbour) cliffhanger from last season of Stranger Things was finally revealed! After the emotional Season 3 finale, Hopper is taken by Russian soldiers after surviving the explosion at the Russian Gate to the Upside Down beneath the Starcourt Mall. Believing he is an American spy, the Russians torture him to try to get more information. He is beat up, hosed down by water, and more. Impressed that he doesn’t budge, the Russians shave his head and send him to a secret prisoner camp called Kamchatka.
TV SERIES

