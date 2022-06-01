Kimble County Sheriff’s Office: Over 150 arrests made in May

KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – Kimble County Sheriff’s Office shared via social media that over 150 people have been detained through May due to people entering the states illegally.

Through these investigations, numerous amounts of firearms involved in criminal activity, some of which were stolen, have been recovered.

The sheriff’s office also shares there have been many bail-outs, manhunts, and pursuits throughout the month.

In the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office post, two incidents that took place on Tuesday, May 31st were highlighted.

Around 3:45 a.m., two vehicles traveling northbound on US Highway 377 were stopped by Patrol and Interdiction deputies.

Seven individuals who had entered the United States illegally were detained.

Upon further investigation of one of the vehicles, three firearms, one of which was reported stolen from Dallas, were located.

The drivers of both vehicles were arrested for human smuggling and firearm-related offenses.

Four more people who had entered the states illegally were also arrested at around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31st.

Interdiction deputies detained the four individuals along with the driver for human smuggling offenses.

