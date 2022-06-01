ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimble County, TX

Kimble County Sheriff’s Office: Over 150 arrests made in May

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dMrL0_0fxQDo4k00

KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – Kimble County Sheriff’s Office shared via social media that over 150 people have been detained through May due to people entering the states illegally.

Through these investigations, numerous amounts of firearms involved in criminal activity, some of which were stolen, have been recovered.

The sheriff’s office also shares there have been many bail-outs, manhunts, and pursuits throughout the month.

After Uvalde shooting, Gov. Abbott requests special committees to address school safety

In the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office post, two incidents that took place on Tuesday, May 31st were highlighted.

Around 3:45 a.m., two vehicles traveling northbound on US Highway 377 were stopped by Patrol and Interdiction deputies.

Seven individuals who had entered the United States illegally were detained.

Upon further investigation of one of the vehicles, three firearms, one of which was reported stolen from Dallas, were located.

The drivers of both vehicles were arrested for human smuggling and firearm-related offenses.

Four more people who had entered the states illegally were also arrested at around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31st.

Interdiction deputies detained the four individuals along with the driver for human smuggling offenses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Crimes Against Children Top Wednesdays Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 18 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 18 arrests on Wednesday  including the following: Jesus Tobias was jailed for COMM aggravated…
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Rio Vista Head Start closes after gunshots reported, police investigate

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Rio Vista Head Start canceled classes Thursday morning after gunshots were reported in the area. Administrators at Rio Vista chose to cancel classes and close the school in accordance with the Head Start Emergency Response Plan after gunshots were reported at about 7:00 on Thursday morning, June 2, 2022.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Assault of a Peace Officer and Taking his Weapon Arrest Tops Tuesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 17 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Tuesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
County
Kimble County, TX
KLST/KSAN

Search warrants lead to multiple arrests

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On May 24, 2022 Detectives with the SAPD street crime division executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1700blk of McGlothlin Street. Officers proceeded to search the residence and found approximately 100 Grams of Methamphetamine as well as 2oz of Marijuana. Three individuals were taken into custody and charged […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
thenewzealandtimes.com

More confusion, more questions arise about the possibility that Uvalde police officers shot a child dead

By now, any American who follows the news with even moderate interest knows that there are deep and troubling issues surrounding the Uvalde police response to the heartbreaking Robb Elementary School massacre. After all, it is not normal for police chiefs and first responders to refuse – or at least delay and hesitate – to participate in the investigation of the entire event, including the actions of the first responders.
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Bust in East San Angelo Nets 3 Arrests

SAN ANGELO– The federal Drug Enforcement Agency assisted the San Angelo Police Department in a drug bust last Tuesday. According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department, on May 24, detectives with the SAPD's Street Crimes Division served a search warrant at a home on the 1700 block of McGlothlin St. in east San Angelo.  During the search the officers seized around 100 grams of methamphetamine. They also found a small amount of marijuana. For the meth, police charged Kayla Browne, 31, and Adam Muniz, 37, for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Muniz also had…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Smuggling#Patrol And Interdiction
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Say Shots Were "Possibly Fired" Near City Park

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo police are investigating multiple reports of gunfire in the area near Jaime Padron Park at 2730 Ben Ficklin Rd. Witnesses told police that “suspected gun shots were heard coming from the creek area behind Jaime Padron Park.” Witnesses said a Hispanic male, aged 18-25 years old, was seen in the area when the suspected gunfire broke out. He was on foot. “This incident is currently under investigation and there is no reported damage to any buildings/schools in that area from gun fire at this time,” police said.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KTSA

Converse man makes Uvalde-related threat to shoot up schools, arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Converse man was arrested early Tuesday morning for making a terroristic threat in relation to the Uvalde school shooting. Converse police said they were contacted Saturday about concerning comments made by a man at an area business the day prior. The man mentioned the Uvalde school shooting, stating that he was going to “shoot up” a middle school, then go to a high school and do the same.
CONVERSE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
San Angelo LIVE!

North Texas Man Indicted for Deviant Assault by Grand Jury in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – A Lewisville teen was indicted by a grand jury in Tom Green County this past month for sexually assaulting a child.  As previously reported, on Jan. 4, 2021, detectives with the San Angelo Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division received a report from Texas Child Protective Services alleging that a 13-year-old girl in San Angelo had been sexually assaulted by an adult. In the report it detailed that the assailant, Byron Bowie, 19, of Lewisville, sexually assault the child on Nov. 15, 2020.  At some point in the investigation the detective met with Bowie and had a…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Former Laredo officer speaks after backlash from Uvalde massacre response

Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo, a former Laredo officer, has been the center of attention since reports of an inadequate response dealing with the active shooter at Robb Elementary that killed 21 individual last week. After reports leaked that Arredondo and Uvalde police were no longer cooperating with...
LAREDO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Christoval Woman Avoids Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to Shooting Neighbor's Cat

SAN ANGELO, TX – A Christoval women was sentenced in San Angelo Tuesday morning for shooting a cat. According to court documents, on May 31, Rebecca Keys Bilbo, 70, pleaded guilty to cruelty to non-livestock animals by poison, killing, or causing it serous bodily injury.  Bilbo was originally arrested for the offense in Oct. 2021. In an affidavit written by a deputy at the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Bilbo is accused of shooting her neighbors cat with a .22 rifle. During the investigation it was determined that a grey female cat was shot. The owner of the cat told deputies that the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

SAPD alerts College Hills residents to an active bee swarm

SAN ANGELO, Texas — College Hills residents were warned to stay indoors and bring their outside pets inside on Wednesday morning due to an active bee swarm. According to an alert issued by the San Angelo Police Department on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, people should avoid the area near 3500 West Beauregard Avenue because of an active bee swarm. Police urged residents within a two-block radius of that block to make sure all of their pets are indoors.
SAN ANGELO, TX
thenewzealandtimes.com

Uvalde Police Lied: Teacher Never Left Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for Uvalde’s shooting, but surveillance video shows the school employee shut the door. A Robb Elementary School employee had opened a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it after realizing an armed man was on the loose heading for the school, his San Antonio attorney said.
UVALDE, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy