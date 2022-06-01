Voter guide created by Black women meant to help all

(KTXL) — Black voters were called a ‘monolith’ by President Joe Biden while he was campaigning and he ended up apologizing for it, since his comment generalized that one large group of people see political issues the same way.

Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with April Jean from the Sacramento Sister Circle, a group of 10,000 Black women, that has created a voter guide for the primary election and makes its recommendations based on how candidates defend human rights, serve vulnerable populations and if they support equity.

One of the guide’s recommendations is Alana Mathews for California District Attorney.

“Alana Mathews is not only a candidate that we believe in,” Jean said. “We know that Alana Mathews is someone who is very connected with the community, she is genuine, she has great values, she is thoughtful, she is companionate.”

