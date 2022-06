In a homage to its namesake, the cover of the Madden NFL 23 video game will have one person on it: John Madden. Madden, the Hall of Fame coach who died Dec. 28, will be on the cover of all three editions of this year's game, which will be released in August. It's the first time in over two decades that Madden will be the focal point of the cover, which has trended toward using current athletes.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO