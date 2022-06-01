ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Finalissima glory for Argentina after comfortable win over Italy at Wembley

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jb5d_0fxQCeM700

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to Finalissima success with a 3-0 win over Italy at a sold-out and partisan Wembley Stadium.

Goals by Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala ensured the Copa America champions were able to celebrate more trophy delight after ending their 28-year wait for silverware last summer.

Messi made the opener and on multiple occasions thrilled the 87,112 crowd with flashes of brilliance to show there is plenty of life in the Argentina captain yet despite a difficult season in France.

This was the third edition of the ‘Cup of Champions’ with two previous matches in 1985 and 1993, the latter being won by Argentina to effectively mean they were defending their title after UEFA and CONMEBOL’s recent partnership brought the clash back to life.

Tickets for the Wembley showpiece sold out in April and judging by the noise the majority had gone to South Americans, who produced thunderous roars throughout and especially when their hero was in possession.

It took six minutes for Messi, who struggled in his debut season with Paris St Germain and scored 11 goals for his lowest total in 16 years, to beat an opponent in trademark fashion but the subsequent foul on the seven-time Ballon D’Or winner was only followed by a free-kick into the wall.

It was Italy who should have taken the lead in the 20th minute when Federico Bernardeschi got to the byline and cut back for Andrea Belotti, but Tottenham defender Cristian Romero produced a timely interception.

Giacomo Raspadori had two efforts soon after for the Euro 2020 winners before Giorgio Chiellini, who was playing his last match for Italy, enjoyed a tussle with Messi which ended in the latter winning a foul to huge applause.

The foul seemed to jolt the former Barcelona playmaker into life after he had largely sauntered around the pitch for the opening 25 minutes and the next few minutes were vintage Messi.

A low effort was deflected wide by Leonardo Bonucci following a neat turn before Gianluigi Donnarumma saved from the Argentina captain after he had been the architect of an excellent team move.

It was the 28th minute when Messi gave his adoring following what they had came for – even if he made the goal rather than scored it.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo got too tight to Messi, who spun away and remained undeterred by the Napoli defender’s attempts to manhandle him. After dribbling into the area, it was Lautaro Martinez who gratefully accepted the centre and poked in the opener.

Namesake Emi Martinez was tested immediately after down the other end and pushed Nicolo Barella’s curling effort wide to ensure it remained 1-0 to Lionel Scaloni’s men.

Bonucci’s frustration got the better of him prior to half-time when he received a booking for clattering into Messi but worse was to follow for a side who remarkably will not be at this year’s World Cup.

Goalscorer Lautaro Martinez become provider in stoppage time when Bonucci was turned on the halfway line and the Inter Milan attacker threaded a perfectly weighted through ball to Di Maria, whose sumptuous chip was the icing on the cake to a superb goal.

Chiellini made an underwhelming departure on his final international appearance with the centre-back withdrawn during the interval, which denied the stalwart one final ovation at Wembley – 15 years after playing in the first ever match at England’s national stadium.

Roberto Mancini made a raft of changes but it failed to have the desired effect with only the brilliance of Donnarumma keeping the score down despite wave after wave of Argentina attacks.

Di Maria had two strikes saved by his PSG club colleague before Messi’s outside of the boot pass should have made it 3-0 but Giovani Lo Celso fired wide with the goal gaping.

Messi was desperate to crown his third and perhaps final outing at Wembley with a goal and nearly produced a stunner in the 65th minute.

After Jorginho had been tackled by Messi inside his own half, the 35-year-old dribbled past several opponents before he waltzed into the area but his shot was straight at Donnarumma to ensure this did not make his greatest hits.

Two more efforts were pushed away by Italy’s goalkeeper to ensure Messi would not get his goal but he did have one more trick up his sleeve.

Messi glided past several Italians in stoppage time and although he was stopped just outside Italy’s area, the ball rolled for substitute Dybala to fire home and wrap up a fantastic first visit to Wembley for Argentina since 2000.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Bonucci
Person
Giacomo Raspadori
Person
Andrea Belotti
Person
Roberto Mancini
Person
Giorgio Chiellini
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Paulo Dybala
Person
Lionel Messi
Daily Mail

Argentina fans descend on Trafalgar Square in their THOUSANDS before Finalissima at Wembley against Euro 2020 champions Italy... with Lionel Messi and Co backed by huge following from South America

Argentina's loyal supporters found their voice hours before the first ever Finalissima match against Italy as fans flocked in their thousands to Trafalgar Square pre-match. The Central London meeting spot has become a popular haunt for football fans heading for the English capital and Argentina's fans made the square their own on Wednesday afternoon.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Wembley#Italy#Finalissima Glory#Conmebol#South Americans#Tottenham
newschain

Queen’s joy at Jubilee celebrations as she joins royal family on balcony

A delighted Queen has taken centre stage at her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations as she greeted crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony, surrounded by her family. Huge cheers erupted from the thousands of well-wishers packed onto The Mall in central London as the monarch emerged for the special flypast after Trooping the Colour.
U.K.
newschain

Prince Louis steals the show on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he held his hands over his ears during the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The four-year-old royal chatted to his great-grandmother the Queen, known affectionately as “Gan Gan” to the Cambridge children, ahead of the aircraft spectacular. Louis displayed...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
newschain

Queen seated in Windsor Castle for official Platinum Jubilee portrait

The official Platinum Jubilee portrait of the Queen has been unveiled to mark the start of the national celebrations of her milestone 70-year reign. The monarch, 96, looks contented and happy, photographed in her Windsor Castle home, sitting on a cushioned window seat, with the historic residence’s famous Round Tower visible in the distance.
U.K.
newschain

Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving. Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
U.K.
newschain

Close eye kept on Queen during busy Jubilee commitments

Royal aides will be keeping a close eye on the Queen to make sure she does not overdo it during the Jubilee weekend. The monarch has faced ongoing “episodic mobility problems”, stretching back to last autumn, and now uses a walking stick. Her royal physicians are also likely...
WORLD
newschain

Judge denies bond for Grammy-winning US rapper Young Thug

A Georgia judge denied bond on Thursday evening for Atlanta rapper Young Thug, who’s accused of conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang. Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville handed down the ruling saying he has significant concerns about the entertainer, whose...
ATLANTA, GA
newschain

Prince Louis echoes father William in sailor-style outfit

The outfit worn by Prince Louis on the first day of the Platinum Jubilee weekend echoed a childhood look sported by his father almost 40 years ago. The youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wore a sailor-style white and navy top, very similar to the one worn by William at Trooping the Colour in 1985.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy