ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Liam Livingstone hits 75 in Lancashire’s 17-run victory over Derbyshire

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ubvo6_0fxQC1D900

Liam Livingstone hit 75 to set Lancashire up for a 17-run victory over Derbyshire at Emirates Old Trafford in the Vitality Blast.

Livingstone smashed five sixes in 40 balls from number three, as part of a 91-run partnership with Dane Vilas, as Lancashire posted 219 for six.

Derbyshire responded with 202 for five from their overs, with Luis Reece getting 55 and Leus Du Plooy an unbeaten 59.

Chris Lynn posted the third T20 century of his career as Northamptonshire beat Leicestershire by 42 runs.

Lynn bludgeoned 106 from 66 balls as Northamptonshire closed on 227 for one, with James Neesham making 75 from 30, as the duo put on 118 in just 53 balls.

In reply, Foxes opener Scott Steel hit 64, but they collapsed, finishing on 185 for nine.

David Payne’s bowling performance inspired Gloucestershire to a six-wicket victory over Kent.

The 31-year-old seamer finished with figures of four for 15, including three wickets in four balls as Kent were bowled out for 114 in 19.3 overs.

Gloucestershire’s chase was hampered by the loss of early wickets, but Glenn Phillips hit an unbeaten 50 from 31 deliveries as they chased down Kent’s total with 33 balls remaining.

Durham bounced back from successive defeats with a comfortable 48-run win over Worcestershire.

Michael Jones hit 44 from 25 for the home side as Durham got 186 from their 20 overs.

After losing early wickets, Worcestershire were behind the rate and they only made 138 for nine.

Rilee Rossouw blasted 74 from just 29 balls, but was unable to save Somerset from a 47-run defeat to Sussex at Taunton.

The Sharks posted 216 for seven after losing the toss, with Josh Philippe hitting 70, and Harrison Ward adding a rapid 23 from five deliveries at the end.

Rossouw hit five sixes and eight fours on his way to 74, but lacked support, and they collapsed to 169 all out.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Postbox toppers appear in the South East

Decorative postbox toppers have appeared in villages and towns across the South East, as preparations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee continue. Miniature Queens, beefeaters and woolly corgis can be seen on postboxes from Battle, East Sussex, to Gravesend, Kent. The decorations reflect national celebrations of the Queen's 70-year reign. Similar...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rilee Rossouw
Person
Josh Philippe
Person
Scott Steel
Person
Luis Reece
Person
Michael Jones
Person
Chris Lynn
Person
Liam Livingstone
Person
James Neesham
Person
Dane Vilas
BBC

Passport delays: Peterborough office queues build in the holiday rush

A backlog of applications ahead of holidays is being blamed for queues outside a city passport office. People from as far away as London and Chesterfield waited for hours outside the Peterborough office on Monday. HM Passport Office said delays were caused by a backlog of applications after as many...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Beacons lit across Devon and Cornwall

More than 80 beacons have been lit across Cornwall and Devon to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. They were set ablaze as a part of tributes to the Queen's seven decades on the throne. Among the locations was St Agnes Lighthouse in Scilly, which was lit for the first time...
U.K.
buckinghamshirelive.com

RAF flypast featuring Red Arrows goes over Bucks for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Red Arrows were among 70 aircraft that took to the skies today (Thursday, June 2) for a flypast in honour of Her Majesty the Queen. The impressive formation headed to Buckingham Palace to round off Her Majesty's birthday parade. The flypast took off from RAF Scampton and went over...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Former couple who abducted school child, 12, outside Wigan railway station after months of 'grooming' before driving 120 miles to campsite in Wales are jailed for two years

A 12-year-old child in school uniform was abducted outside a Greater Manchester railway station and driven 120 miles to a campsite in north Wales. Ava Jones, 28, and Trevor Carr, 40, threw a blanket over their victim's head who was told to turn off their phone so they couldn't be tracked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lancashire#Derbyshire#Overs#Uk#Emirates Old Trafford
motor1.com

Rider killed in 2022 Isle of Man TT practice

The TT returns in 2022 after a two-year absence as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with action beginning last Sunday with the first official qualifying sessions. Running continued through Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with this evening's running consisting of a lap for Sidecars, followed by a Superbike, Superstock and Supersport session.
buckinghamshirelive.com

People warned not to approach man missing from High Wycombe

People have been warned not to approach a man who has gone missing from his home in Buckinghamshire. Philip Wlodarczyk was last seen on Monday in Slough. However, the 72-year-old from High Wycombe is believed to have travelled to Amersham in Buckinghamshire and Maidenhead in Berkshire. Thames Valley Police issued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Prince Louis steals the show on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he held his hands over his ears during the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The four-year-old royal chatted to his great-grandmother the Queen, known affectionately as “Gan Gan” to the Cambridge children, ahead of the aircraft spectacular. Louis displayed...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving. Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
U.K.
newschain

Queen seated in Windsor Castle for official Platinum Jubilee portrait

The official Platinum Jubilee portrait of the Queen has been unveiled to mark the start of the national celebrations of her milestone 70-year reign. The monarch, 96, looks contented and happy, photographed in her Windsor Castle home, sitting on a cushioned window seat, with the historic residence’s famous Round Tower visible in the distance.
U.K.
The Independent

Bonnie Tyler among Welsh people recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours

Singer Bonnie Tyler has appeared among the long list of Welsh people who have been recognised as part of this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.The star from Swansea, who is known for her distinctively husky voice and hits including Total Eclipse Of The Heart, is to be made an MBE for her services to music.Tyler, 70, whose real name is Gaynor Sullivan, has had a career spanning five decades since she was first scouted in 1974 while performing in pubs and clubs in south Wales.Among those in Wales who are also being made MBEs, one of the highest titles that can...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Who’s who in the royal line-up for the Queen’s balcony appearance?

Heirs to the throne, future queens and minor royals who have dedicated decades of their lives to supporting the monarch joined the head of state for her special Jubilee balcony appearance. The Queen limited those taking to the famous frontage of Buckingham Palace for the flypast to working members of...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy