BISD to serve summer meals at 42 sites

Local News

On Monday, the Brownsville Independent School District will start serving summer meals, meaning that anyone 18 or younger can get a free breakfast or lunch at one of dozens of school and non-school sites around the city.

The Seamless Summer Option Program runs through Aug. 5, is open to all children regardless of whether they are enrolled in BISD, and will provide the same meals students receive when school is in session, said Jackie Cruz, Food and Nutrition Services administrator.

The USDA program is available at 10 elementary schools, 10 midddle schools, seven early college high schools including the Cummings CTE Certification Center, and 15 school and non-school sites including the Garden Plaza and Lucio WIC clinics.

For the first time since summer 2019, meals will be served on-site and must be consumed there.

All families have to do is find a site, have their child show up for breakfast and lunch, and enjoy a healthy meal – no registration is needed. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. and lunch from 12:05 to 12:35 p.m.

The program’s goal is to ensure that no child goes hungry and that children continue to receive nutritious meals during long school vacations when they do not have access to school meals.

Meals will provided at the following sites:

Elementary:

Ben Brite, Breeden, Garza, Hudson, Keller, Martin, Morningside, Pena, Pullam and Sharp

Middle Schools:

Besteiro, Faulk, Garcia, Lucio, Manzano, Oliveira, Perkins, Stell, Stillman and Vela

Early College High Schools:

Cummings CTE Certification Center, Hanna, Lopez, Pace, Porter, Rivera and Veterans Memorial

Non-School Sites:

These sites will begin on June 6, 7, 13, or 20. Please visit bisd.us for dates and times.

BISD Police and Security Services, Bob Clark Social Services Center, Children’s Museum of Brownsville, Downtown Recreation Center, El Centro Cultural/Esperanza Park, First Baptist School, Garden Plaza WIC Clinic, Gladys Porter Zoo, Incarnate Word Academy, Lucio WIC Clinic, Margaret Clark Aquatic Center, Oliveira Gym Park, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sinai’ Living Stone Church A.G., Tony Gonzalez Gym

Locations, dates, and times are subject to change. There will be no meal service on July 4.

For more information, contact the Food and Nutrition Serves Department at (956) 548-8450.