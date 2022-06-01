ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Team Kingsley to host a Sentry Eagle 5K

Klamath Alerts
Klamath Alerts
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. — The Health Education Awareness Team at the 173rd Fighter Wing will host a Sentry Eagle 5K walk/run on June 23, 2022 at the Crater Lake Airport. This event is open to the general public and is free to enter. “People should come out for...

klamathalerts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Film – Memorial Day Program May 29th

Klamath Film will present an afternoon Memorial Day program at the Ross Ragland Theater on Sunday, May 29th at 1pm. The program will consist of a short film about our local veteran population and the Veterans Enrichment Center in Klamath Falls. This will be followed by a panel featuring some of the veterans from the film discussing their post-military experience. The show will conclude with a screening of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1987 film, Gardens of Stone starring James Caan, James Earl Jones, and Anjelica Huston.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Future decisions: ‘Be your dream’ – Bonanza, Lost River seniors celebrate their next steps with Signing Day events

One student plans to be a welder, another a video game designer. Others plan careers in the military and as psychologists, medical doctors and veterinarian technicians. The soon-to-be graduates of Bonanza and Lost River high schools celebrated their futures with signing day events over the past week, publicly announcing their next steps as they move from high school seniors to young adults.
BONANZA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle#Sentry#Health Education
Klamath Alerts

173rd FW to conduct Memorial Day flyovers in Oregon

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. will conduct Memorial Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon. F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Monday, May 30.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Art exhibit at Klamath County Museum

Two local artists have partnered to create an exhibit of landscape art showing at the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery through May and June. Gale Holt and Gregg Waterman will hold an opening reception for the exhibit from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Holt uses pastels to...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Community College open house to present program demos, career fair

KLAMATH FALLS — Klamath Community College will host an open house on Friday, May 20, providing an array of program demonstrations, a career fair with numerous employers on-site and one-on-one assistance for job seekers. Taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the day will include guided tours of KCC facilities with demonstrations for various labs, classrooms, programs, apprenticeship opportunities, and equipment – including opportunities for students to try KCC’s full-motion flight, and commercial truck simulators. Activities will be both inside and outside providing insight into programs such as auto/diesel, commercial drivers, fire science, health information, accounting business management, and more.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Oak Woodland Walk Offered at the Running Y

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A guided walk to explore oak woodlands on the Skillet Handle area of the Running Y Ranch Resort will be offered Saturday, May 28, by the Klamath Tree League. The walk will explore one of the easternmost occurrences of Oregon white oak on the West...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Baldwin, Fort Klamath museums opening

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Baldwin Hotel and Fort Klamath museums will open for the summer season on Saturday, May 28. Living history re-enactors will offer demonstrations at Fort Klamath from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28-29. Admission is free at the museum located 35 miles north of Klamath Falls on Highway 62.
FORT KLAMATH, OR
Klamath Alerts

GRADUATION SENSATION

Klamath Falls, OR. – May 27, 2022 On Thursday, June 2nd Klamath Promise will conduct the Graduation Sensation Parade for graduating high school seniors. The participants will stage at Klamath Commons Park then proceed down Main Street to Veterans Park. The parade will take place from 11:30AM to 12:30PM. Expect Main Street to be closed to motorists from approximately 11:00AM to 12:30PM. Any questions can be directed to Jessie at (541) 281-9722.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Skating lessons in Bristol

Middletown Township Parks & Recreation announced that skating lessons are taking place at the Grundy Ice Arena, 475 Beaver St. in Bristol. Participants receive 30 minutes of professional instruction and 30 minutes of supervised practice each week. Lessons are offered on Tuesdays, June 7-July 19 (no class July 5), from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.; or Sundays, June 12-July 24 (no class July 3), from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Cost for Tuesday or Sunday is $130.
BRISTOL, PA
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls, OR
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.

 https://www.klamathalerts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy