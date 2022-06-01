Team Kingsley to host a Sentry Eagle 5K

KLAMATH FALLS — Klamath Community College will host an open house on Friday, May 20, providing an array of program demonstrations, a career fair with numerous employers on-site and one-on-one assistance for job seekers. Taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the day will include guided tours of KCC facilities with demonstrations for various labs, classrooms, programs, apprenticeship opportunities, and equipment – including opportunities for students to try KCC’s full-motion flight, and commercial truck simulators. Activities will be both inside and outside providing insight into programs such as auto/diesel, commercial drivers, fire science, health information, accounting business management, and more.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 16 DAYS AGO