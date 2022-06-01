KARM CEO calls for change with homelessness in Knoxville on the rise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The CEO of Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries says that new ideas are needed to address Knoxville’s growing homeless population.

Knoxville Area Homeless Service Providers and Outreach workers found that 1,178 people are experiencing homelessness in Knoxville , a 50% increase from last year.

“We have not seen a dramatic change in the numbers, but we still see anywhere between 4,000 and close to 5,000 individual bodies coming through us on an annual basis. So while the number stayed the same, the number of new people coming into homelessness definitely went up,” said Burt Rosen, KARM’s CEO.

Rosen calls this a community issue, one that needs to have community nonprofits and other agencies, as well as law enforcement involved. He believes new and sustainable strategies are needed to help the homeless population and break the cycle of homelessness.

“There are things we may be doing that are counterproductive to things we really want to see happen. And the idea is not just to move homelessness from the downtown area out into some other areas. The real idea is to figure out how as a community we can continue to reduce the number of people living on the streets, and it’s not just affordable housing. It’s more rapid access to mental health services, more rapid access to medical services, and so on and so forth,” said Rosen.

While he calls affordable housing key, Rosen believes that new homes won’t be built fast enough to help people any time soon. He says the community has to have something that gets on top of the city’s homeless issue now.

“The unsheltered homeless in our community, it’s a sizable and growing number and it’s going to continue to grow unless we act,” said Rosen. “As the community, we’ve got to develop those new and sustainable approaches that are both doable and sustainable, that I was mentioning, and they’ve got to be a little bit quicker than what we’ve been able to do in the past.”

KARM serves hundreds of meals each day and shelters more than 300 men, women and children every night. The nonprofit also provides life skills and job-training programs designed to help people break the cycle of homelessness.

KARM is one of a few organizations that provide help for those experiencing homelessness in Knox County. Others include Volunteer Ministry Center , the Salvation Army , and Family Promise of Knoxville.

