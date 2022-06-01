Sisters to be arraigned for dependent-adult abuse

On May 29, 2021, at approximately 12:47 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1600 block of 7th Street in reference to a report of a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, 18-year-old Kielan J. Sims of Moline. Sims was taken to Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Rock Island where he succumbed to […]
On Thursday, June 2, 2022, the Clinton Police Department responded to a report of broken glass bottles in the Clinton Municipal Pool, 101 S. 1st Street. Staff told police the glass was found in the morning and was not there the previous afternoon, according to a police release. According to...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Moline shooting arrested in California. U.S. Marshals in California arrested a man police say shot a 22- year-old man in Moline on April 24, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Second man arrested in connection with 2021 fatal Rock Island shooting. Updated:...
This week's local crime and court updates from The Quad-City Times. Davenport police investigating second shots fired call to occur Wednesday in the 900 block of Sylvan Avenue. For the second time in the span of about five hours, Thursday, Davenport police are at a house in the 900 block of Sylvan Avenue investigating a shots fired call.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Lamont Hill Sr., 41, is wanted in Scott County for escape of a felon and parole violation on a charge of manufacture/delivery of meth. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-11, 300 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
An Iowa City woman faces charges that she broke a bottle over the head of the father of their two children. Coralville Police were called to an apartment on the 400 block of the Coralville Strip just after 10:45 Wednesday night. The alleged victim told police that the mother of his two juvenile children was upset with him and broke a glass bottle over his head, causing a laceration.
The Silvis Police responded to the 800 block of 20th Avenue for a call for service on Wednesday, June 1 at approximately 5:15 p.m. K-9 Officer Sgt. Joseph Miletich responded with his K-9 partner. While Sgt. Miletich was on the scene, an incident occurred involving the officer’s K-9 and an 18-year-old male bystander, which resulted […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are asking the public to help them identify the driver of an ATV who shot at a man on the sidewalk Thursday afternoon. According to Rockford Area CrimeStoppers, around 6 p.m. Thursday, a 61-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 300 block of College Avenue when the ATV […]
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of an Oquawka man for possession of methamphetamine. According to a news release, on Wednesday, June 1st, Sheriff’s Deputies were at residence in rural Keithsburg assisting Mercer County Deputies arresting a man on a Mercer County warrant. While making an arrest on the warrant, Deputies observed a pickup pulling up to the residence.
Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded to a fire at U.S. Golf Manufacturing on 7th Street in Moline around 10:40 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighter noticed light smoke and flames in the back of the building. Firefighters quickly put the fire out. Everyone inside the building and...
UPDATE (9:25 p.m.) - Peoria Police say one of the two victims, a 20-year old man, was shot twice in the back at Taft Homes. He’s listed in serious, but stable condition, according to police. Police say the other victim, an 18-year old man, was shot once in the...
As Father’s Day approaches, I find myself contemplating the veterinarians in my life. You see, I’ve been blessed with two veterinarians – my father and my wife. Growing up, I was always “Doc Reeder’s boy.”. Together we would ride from farm to farm across Knox...
STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - June 1, 2022 marks two years since arson at a Sterling apartment building took the lives of three people, including two children; 8-year-old Shyla Walker, and her cousin, 13-year-old Celina Serrano. According to officials, the fire started shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020.
For the second time in the span of about five hours, Thursday, Davenport police are at a house in the 900 block of Sylvan Avenue investigating a shots fired call. The first shots fired call occurred at 5:22 p.m. Thursday. Police located several empty shell casings in the roadway. No...
DIXON, Ill. — Four years ago, Dixon High School was almost the scene of yet another school shooting. It was May 16, 2018, when 182 seniors were inside the gymnasium practicing for graduation when police say 19-year-old graduating senior Matthew Milby opened fire in the hallway near the gym. He had a 9 mm semi-automatic rifle.
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night. Around 7:44 p.m., East Moline police were called to the 1000 block of 12thAvenue, according to a media release. Officers found the driver of the motorcycle and began to treat their injuries. East Moline Fire...
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A memorial has gone up on the I-74 Bridge bike and pedestrian path in honor of the two men killed in a suspected drunk driving crash. The crash happened May 21 when the driver of an SUV drove onto the path from the Bettendorf side and hit three people on the path, near the Moline entrance.
A new drug charge for a Spring Valley woman who has a growing wrap sheet. Thirty-four-year-old Ashley Ellis was arrested by Spring Valley Police last weekend at her home on West 3rd Street. She was picked up on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. The drug Ellis allegedly had was fentanyl.
