Davenport, IA

Sisters to be arraigned for dependent-adult abuse

By Brian Weckerly
ourquadcities.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Davenport sisters charged with dependent-adult abuse are scheduled to...

www.ourquadcities.com

Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested in connection with 2021 Rock Island murder

On May 29, 2021, at approximately 12:47 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1600 block of 7th Street in reference to a report of a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, 18-year-old Kielan J. Sims of Moline. Sims was taken to Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Rock Island where he succumbed to […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Clinton Police arrest 20-year-old for broken glass in city pool

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, the Clinton Police Department responded to a report of broken glass bottles in the Clinton Municipal Pool, 101 S. 1st Street. Staff told police the glass was found in the morning and was not there the previous afternoon, according to a police release. According to...
CLINTON, IA
KWQC

Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in Cascade fire

CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Moline shooting arrested in California. U.S. Marshals in California arrested a man police say shot a 22- year-old man in Moline on April 24, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Second man arrested in connection with 2021 fatal Rock Island shooting. Updated:...
MOLINE, IL
tncontentexchange.com

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from The Quad-City Times. Davenport police investigating second shots fired call to occur Wednesday in the 900 block of Sylvan Avenue. For the second time in the span of about five hours, Thursday, Davenport police are at a house in the 900 block of Sylvan Avenue investigating a shots fired call.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman accused of breaking bottle over the head of the father of her children

An Iowa City woman faces charges that she broke a bottle over the head of the father of their two children. Coralville Police were called to an apartment on the 400 block of the Coralville Strip just after 10:45 Wednesday night. The alleged victim told police that the mother of his two juvenile children was upset with him and broke a glass bottle over his head, causing a laceration.
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Police investigate K-9 bite incident

The Silvis Police responded to the 800 block of 20th Avenue for a call for service on Wednesday, June 1 at approximately 5:15 p.m. K-9 Officer Sgt. Joseph Miletich responded with his K-9 partner. While Sgt. Miletich was on the scene, an incident occurred involving the officer’s K-9 and an 18-year-old male bystander, which resulted […]
SILVIS, IL
KBUR

Oquawka man arrested for possession of methamphetamine

Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of an Oquawka man for possession of methamphetamine. According to a news release, on Wednesday, June 1st, Sheriff’s Deputies were at residence in rural Keithsburg assisting Mercer County Deputies arresting a man on a Mercer County warrant. While making an arrest on the warrant, Deputies observed a pickup pulling up to the residence.
OQUAWKA, IL
KWQC

Police arrest 4 in Moline drug, firearm investigation

Trinity Cancer Center honors more than 60 oncology donors with wall. About a third of the donor wall is filled with names. Man convicted of murder in death of Kewanee girl now faces new sexual abuse charges. The crash remains under investigation. First Alert Forecast - Sun and low humidity...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Fire causes nearly $45,000 worth of damage at Moline golf shop

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded to a fire at U.S. Golf Manufacturing on 7th Street in Moline around 10:40 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighter noticed light smoke and flames in the back of the building. Firefighters quickly put the fire out. Everyone inside the building and...
MOLINE, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: 2 people shot at Taft Homes Thursday

UPDATE (9:25 p.m.) - Peoria Police say one of the two victims, a 20-year old man, was shot twice in the back at Taft Homes. He’s listed in serious, but stable condition, according to police. Police say the other victim, an 18-year old man, was shot once in the...
PEORIA, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Being the son of a veterinarian

As Father’s Day approaches, I find myself contemplating the veterinarians in my life. You see, I’ve been blessed with two veterinarians – my father and my wife. Growing up, I was always “Doc Reeder’s boy.”. Together we would ride from farm to farm across Knox...
WARREN, IL
KWQC

1 injured in motorcycle crash in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night. Around 7:44 p.m., East Moline police were called to the 1000 block of 12thAvenue, according to a media release. Officers found the driver of the motorcycle and began to treat their injuries. East Moline Fire...
KWQC

Memorial honors two men killed in I-74 Bridge pedestrian path crash

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A memorial has gone up on the I-74 Bridge bike and pedestrian path in honor of the two men killed in a suspected drunk driving crash. The crash happened May 21 when the driver of an SUV drove onto the path from the Bettendorf side and hit three people on the path, near the Moline entrance.
BETTENDORF, IA
starvedrock.media

Fentanyl Arrest Made In Spring Valley

A new drug charge for a Spring Valley woman who has a growing wrap sheet. Thirty-four-year-old Ashley Ellis was arrested by Spring Valley Police last weekend at her home on West 3rd Street. She was picked up on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. The drug Ellis allegedly had was fentanyl.
SPRING VALLEY, IL

