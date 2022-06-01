Sisters to be arraigned for dependent-adult abuse

An Iowa City woman faces charges that she broke a bottle over the head of the father of their two children. Coralville Police were called to an apartment on the 400 block of the Coralville Strip just after 10:45 Wednesday night. The alleged victim told police that the mother of his two juvenile children was upset with him and broke a glass bottle over his head, causing a laceration.

