Shelter operations at Sullivan Arena to cease June 30
By Paul Choate
alaskasnewssource.com
2 days ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Pandemic congregate shelter operations at the Sullivan Arena will end on June 30, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced on Wednesday. When the pandemic ramped up in March 2020, putting a strain on local nonprofit shelters, the arena started operations as a temporary shelter and has done so...
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A fire in Katmai National Park will be allowed to burn, for now. Customers at an Anchorage gas station share their thoughts on the high price of fuel. And the Anchorage Assembly listens to five hours testimony over an ordinance that would set guidelines for removal of the Mayor.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the Sullivan Arena mass care homeless shelter prepares to close on June 30, a new shelter in town is preparing to open their doors and welcome guests who were previously living at the Sullivan. Catholic Social Services Executive Director Robin Dempsey said that the shelter...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the June 30 deadline for the Sullivan Arena to cease operations as the only mass care emergency shelter for homeless Anchorage residents rapidly approaches, many who have been working on the issue of housing the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic are questioning what the next steps moving forward will be.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A misunderstanding angered some Independence Park area residents, who were led to believe that a homeless shelter was being built in their neighborhood. However, the nonprofit planning the housing development said that the facility is intended to house veterans. Neighbors met with the nonprofit planning the...
As the Sullivan Arena mass care homeless shelter prepares to close on June 30, a new shelter in town is preparing to open their doors and welcome guests who were previously living at the Sullivan. The East Fork Fire has grown to approximately 2,000 acres according to the Bureau of...
As the Sullivan Arena mass care homeless shelter prepares to close on June 30, a new shelter in town is preparing to open their doors and welcome guests who were previously living at the Sullivan. Flooding that damaged portions of the Richardson Highway has temporarily closed the road while crews...
Public anger at the Anchorage Assembly metastasized this week with pubic testimony on Assemblyman Chris Constant and Assembly attorney Bill Falsey’s attempt to rewrite the Municipal Charter to allow them to remove an elected mayor on a whim. As with masking and Covid-19 foolishness the last couple years, testimony...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One home was swept away by a raging river, with several other homes and cabins lining the Copper River in eastern Alaska also in danger of being lost because of the eroding riverbank, officials said Wednesday. The flooding is occurring in the unincorporated area of...
Homicide investigation underway after man dies from injuries in downtown Anchorage stabbing. Homicide investigation underway after man dies from injuries in downtown Anchorage stabbing. A homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing in downtown Anchorage. A homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing in downtown Anchorage. Outside the Gates: Hundreds...
The airline industry is in dire need of pilots – and Alaska is no exception. Just this spring, Alaska Airlines became the latest company blaming an ongoing pilot shortage for canceled and delayed flights. But finding new pilots remains a hurdle, and it’s not easy to get into the cockpit of a major airline.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine and hot temperatures are a welcome summer occurrence in Alaska, especially after the long dark nights of the winter months. It’s just unfortunate that the clear skies have given officials cause for concern. Anchorage hit a new daily record high of 75 degrees, breaking...
Mental health challenges are on the rise for many Alaskans, and resources in rural Alaska remain difficult to access. Prentiss Pemberton speaks to John Solomon about his journey from a rock band and substance misuse to working for a tribal health organization in the Northwest Arctic borough and connecting communities with vital health services.
Alaska state filing deadline passes with 10 incumbents not running for reelection. There are 10 candidates for governor and lieutenant governor who have filed to run on joint tickets. They include: Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy and former Department of Corrections Commissioner Nancy Dahlstrom Independent former Gov. Bill Walker, who is running with fellow independent Heidi Drygas as his running mate Democratic former state Rep. Les Gara, who is running with Jessica Cook Republicans Charlie Pierce and Edie Grunwald are running together Republicans Rep. Chris Kurka is on a ticket with Paul Hueper as his lieutenant governor Before November’s election, there are already set to be big shake ups in the House of Representatives. At least 15 of 40 legislators there are not returning to the seats they currently hold.
Despite a relatively snowy winter, it’s been pretty dry across Alaska this spring and early summer. It’s been so dry, in fact, that the U.S. Drought Monitor is set to declare drought conditions for a huge part of Southcentral Alaska. That breaking climatological news comes to us from...
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is opening its first restaurant in Anchorage, Alaska, in mid-June 2022. The gateway of Alaskan adventure will soon offer authentic Tex-Mex specialties in Alaska’s premier retail and entertainment center of Tikahtnu Commons. On The Border is known for its bold, border-style favorites, like ice-cold margaritas and sizzling fajitas grilled over mesquite wood and served in generous proportions.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People on the Kenai Peninsula were jolted by the sound of tsunami warning sirens on Thursday morning in what the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center says was a false alarm. Alaska’s News Source viewers in both Homer and Seward called the station saying there were sirens...
The Anchorage Library’s Deputy Director Judy Eledge was being investigated over allegations that she made statements librarians found offensive when Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration fired the person investigating her. Heather MacAlpine, the former director of the city’s Office of Equal Opportunity, was fired on May 11. Two weeks...
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved a resolution that would urge the state of Alaska and the North Pacific Fishery Management Council to adopt aggressive measures to reduce commercial fishing bycatch in Alaska halibut and salmon fisheries. Bycatch is defined under federal law as fish that are harvested in a fishery but which aren’t sold or kept for personal use.
Darryl Sample watched the gas meter tick steadily upward as he filled his Mercedes sedan at a Chevron in East Anchorage on Thursday. “I have about a quarter of a tank — I only have about nine gallons at $50,” he said. “It’s hitting me in my wallet more so than what I would prefer.”
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It is a telltale sign that the summer fishing season has officially arrived when hundreds of anglers converge on Seward to snag for sockeye salmon. Snagging is only allowed in saltwater and the area down Nash road near McDonald’s Campground is one of the few places in Alaska where you can snag legally. To get the job done, anglers will need a size eight snagging hook, some very strong line and a good stretch due to the repetitive ripping motion for hours on end. It also helps to have a set of waders as well to really get into the game, but those are not always necessary.
Comments / 2