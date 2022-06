Thomas A. Dyman, 80, of Newport, RI, passed away on May 30, 2022, in the John Clarke Nursing Center. He was the husband of Nancy (Peters) Dyman for 58 years. Thomas was born in Newport, to the late John and Catherine (Kolassa) Dyman. He grew up in Newport, and graduated Summa Cum Laude from De La Salle Academy in 1959. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1963 and from Rhode Island College in 1971, earning his Master’s Degree in Education. Thomas was everyone’s favorite teacher, he taught history at Thompson Junior High, Gaudet Middle School, and Middletown High School.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO