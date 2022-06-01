ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

29-year-old killed in Salinas identified by police

By Josh Copitch
KSBW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police department investigated a homicide in the area ofDel Monte Avenue in East Salinas, Tuesday evening....

www.ksbw.com

Comments / 1

Related
L.A. Weekly

Jesus Garcia Involved in Fatal DUI Crash on Highway 33 [Merced, CA]

Two Pronounced Dead after Single-Vehicle DUI Collision near Cypress Road. Police responded to the scene around 4:00 p.m., near Cypress Road on June 1st. According to reports, Garcia was driving a 2004 Hyundai south when he lost control and crashed into a power pole. As a result, the car became engulfed in flames.
MERCED, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Greenfield boy stabbed during fight

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Parkside Park on May 26 at about 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with a stab wound. They learned the stabbing occurred about an hour earlier in the area of Ninth Street and Palm Avenue during a fight between a group of juveniles.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

BOLO: Missing at-risk 71-year-old man last seen in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing at-risk 71-year-old man last seen at 11:10 a.m. in San Jose. Bill Truong is listed at 5'6, weighing 140 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on S White Road and Florence Avenue. Truong is believed The post BOLO: Missing at-risk 71-year-old man last seen in San Jose appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Salinas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Man who died in Milpitas hang-gliding accident identified

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — The person who was killed during a hang-gliding accident in Milpitas on Monday was identified on Friday as 58-year-old David Jacob, according to the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner. Jacob was a resident of Fremont. The accident involved Jacob and another woman who was taken to the hospital that day, […]
MILPITAS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Suspects at large after Atascadero home invasion robbery

– On Thursday at approximately 2:01 p.m., officers from the Atascadero Police Department responded to a report of a home invasion robbery in the 5400 block of Capistrano Avenue. A female called 911 and reported her neighbor ran into her yard reporting he had three masked men enter his residence, assault him and begin to steal property from his house. Officers arrived and learned a male and female were at their residence when someone knocked on the door. The female opened the door and three masked men forced their way inside.
ATASCADERO, CA
KSBW.com

Driver who struck 10-year-old in now-viral video arrested by police

SEASIDE, Calif. — The driver who struck a 10-year-old girl in Seaside before speeding away has been arrested. Stephanie Broaddus, 51, was arrested after being caught driving under the influence in Seaside on Wednesday. Broaddus is believed to be the driver in the now-viral video showing a 10-year-old being...
SEASIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Del Monte Avenue
CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested In Deadly Double Shooting In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a double shooting in Tracy that left one person dead, police said Thursday. The Tracy Police Department said both suspects, 16 and 17, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, conspiracy, and terrorist threats. At around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police dispatchers were notified of a shooting that happened in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road. As officers arrived at the scene, a local hospital reported to police that two gunshot victims — a woman, 20, and a teen, 17 — had arrived at the emergency room. The woman was later pronounced dead while the other person remained in care with serious injuries, police said. Investigators identified the two suspects by the early morning. The 17-year-old tried to flee a surveillance operation but was captured moments later by detectives. The 16-year-old was located and arrested next. Both suspects are Tracy residents.
TRACY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Monterey County man gets prison for 6th DUI conviction since 2015

SALINAS – A 28-year-old Salinas man was sentenced this week to two years in state prison after being convicted of driving under the influence for the sixth time since 2015, Monterey County prosecutors said.Ulises Rodriguez Santillan pleaded no contest to felony DUI following a crash reported on the evening of April 16, 2021, when officers responded to a non-injury crash of a vehicle into a parked car on Bellehaven Street in Salinas, according to the District Attorney's Office.A group of people were at the scene when police arrived but no one identified who had been driving. The officers then found footage from a surveillance camera in the area and were able to identify Santillan as the driver and one of the bystanders at the scene, prosecutors said.His blood-alcohol content was determined to be .26, more than three times the legal limit.Santillan was sentenced on Tuesday, according to the District Attorney's Office.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Soledad Police arrest unlicensed driver after finding firearm

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said they arrested a man after allegedly running a stop sign. Adrian Hernandez, 22, was also driving unlicensed, said police. A K-9 unit checked the car and found a loaded firearm not registered to Hernandez. Suspect Adrian Hernandez. Hernandez was booked into Monterey County Jail, said police. The post Soledad Police arrest unlicensed driver after finding firearm appeared first on KION546.
SOLEDAD, CA
westsideconnect.com

Santa Nella man gunned down while walking with girlfriend

The Merced County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect believed to have gunned down a man in a Santa Nella RV park on Friday as he walked to get breakfast with his girlfriend. The deceased has been identified as Andrew May 27, of Santa Nella. The suspect, identified by the...
SANTA NELLA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

2nd person dies after shooting at Gilroy councilwoman’s home

GILROY (BCN) – The death of a second person shot at a party at a city councilmember’s house Oct. 30, 2021, was announced Wednesday by Gilroy police. Jesse Sanchez, 19, died from his injuries sustained at the party in the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue, home of Councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. Sanchez was one of […]
GILROY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Coroner ID's hang glider who died in Milpitas park

MILPITAS, Calif. - The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner identified the man who died in a hang gliding accident as 58-year-old David Jacob of Fremont. Jacob died May 30 of blunt force injuries while tandem hang-gliding at Monument Peak in Milpitas' Ed R. Levin County Park. The pair took off...
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Female pedestrian fatally struck on Danville's Camino Tassajara

DANVILLE (CBS SF) --  A female walking along Danville's heavily traveled Camino Tassajara was struck and killed on Thursday night.Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said the incident took place at at approximately 8:06 p.m. Officers responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.Upon arrival, they found a 32-year-old woman suffering from severe injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The  Contra Costa County coroner's office Friday morning identified the woman as Danville resident Joyce Huang.Investigators said the remained at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.Camino Tassajara was closed at Wood Ranch Road for several hours as police continued their investigation. The roadway has since re-opened.
DANVILLE, CA
KRON4

Alexis Gabe murder suspect killed by police

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect in the murder of Alexis Gabe was killed by police June 1, according to the Oakley City Manager’s office. That suspect was Gabe’s ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, who was killed in Washington state when the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force was executing a search warrant. The 27-year-old Antioch resident allegedly charged at officers with a knife, according to a press release sent by the office.
OAKLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple Casualty Head-On Crash Near Antioch

Accident on Highway 160 Kills One Driver and Injures Four People. A head-on crash north of Antioch involving two vehicles resulted in a fatality and four injuries. Drunk driving was believed to have contributed to the crash. The accident occurred on May 29 as a San Ramon man, 38, in a Mazda, was traveling at high speed along southbound Highway 160 near the Antioch Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Passengers in the vehicle included three minors, a teenage girl and two small boys, neither of which were in car seats or wearing restraints.
ANTIOCH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy