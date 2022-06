After an especially strange high school experience, the graduating class of 2022 deserves our heartfelt congratulations. In spring of their sophomore year, these students were sent home to attend school remotely, while the world figured out how to deal with COVID-19. Students spent their junior year without in-person events such as dances, sporting events, academic competitions, and arts performances. During their senior year, they were allowed to return to campus but for much of the year, they remained masked and continually reminded of the dangers posed by the pandemic.

