ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Man on motorized unicycle dies in collision with Recology recycling truck in San Francisco, officials say

By Amy Graff
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man on a motorized unicycle died early Wednesday in a collision with a recycling collection truck in San Francisco's Hayes Valley neighborhood, officials...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

Jeweler in San Francisco's Marina closes shop after multiple burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco jewelry designer and shop owner says she's closing her business after three burglaries in less than a year, with the most recent burglary happening in the last week. Meg Shackleton turned a college hobby into a successful business. For the last decade, she has run Margaret Elizabeth with its own SF store to showcase her jewelry designs on Chestnut Street. She says she's done trying to stay open and stay safe in the city.   "It's really been the last year, year and half where the crime has really, really ticked up," explained Shackleton. "It's just so...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

1 Dead In Crash East Of Healdsburg Thursday Evening

One person died in a solo car crash east of Healdsburg in Sonoma County on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the crash on Franz Valley Road south of Spencer Road and found that a Ford Focus had gone off the roadway and struck a tree.
HEALDSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 sought in armed robbery at South San Francisco gas station

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Police in South San Francisco are searching for three suspects and a vehicle linked to an armed gas station robbery late Thursday night.Officers said the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at a station on the 200 block of Airport Boulevard, not far from Highway 101.According to police, the victim was pumping gas when two suspects held him at gunpoint. The suspects then demanded his money and jewelry, at which point the victim provided to them.Police said the suspects left the scene with a getaway driver, who stayed in the vehicle during the robbery.The suspects fled in what police said was a newer model black BMW 3 series, license plate 6ADX293. Police said the license plate was stolen off of another vehicle in Milpitas.No arrests have been made.South San Francisco Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 650-877-8900.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

‘Routine’ call leads to weapons seizure in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A “routine” call of a vehicle collision led to the discovery of a virtual armory of weapons, according to San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph via Twitter. “Patrol officers responded to a ‘routine’ call of a solo vehicle collision. The driver had a pistol concealed in his waistband, and […]
KTVU FOX 2

Unicycle rider killed in crash with truck in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - A person riding a motorized unicycle was killed after colliding with a garbage truck in San Francisco on Wednesday. Police were called to Octavia and Oak streets in Hayes Valley about 4 a.m. and found a male cyclist suffering from injuries. Crews tried to save him, but he died at the scene of the crash.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recology#Unicycle#Traffic Accident#Google Maps#Octavia Boulevard#Sfpd
CBS San Francisco

Early morning shooting in San Francisco's SoMa leaves 2 injured

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting early Thursday morning in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood injured two people, according to police.The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the area of Eighth and Mission streets, where the male victims heard gunshots and then realized they had been struck, police said.They were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and no detailed suspect description was immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Recycling
SFGate

Muni To Resume 3 Bus Routes For First Time Since Pandemic Began

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced Thursday that it will resume service next month on a handful of bus routes that have been inactive since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Muni will resume service on the 2 Sutter, 6 Haight/Parnassus and 21 Hayes routes starting July 9. The 6 Haight/Parnassus...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man who died in Milpitas hang-gliding accident identified

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — The person who was killed during a hang-gliding accident in Milpitas on Monday was identified on Friday as 58-year-old David Jacob, according to the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner. Jacob was a resident of Fremont. The accident involved Jacob and another woman who was taken to the hospital that day, […]
MILPITAS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple Casualty Head-On Crash Near Antioch

Accident on Highway 160 Kills One Driver and Injures Four People. A head-on crash north of Antioch involving two vehicles resulted in a fatality and four injuries. Drunk driving was believed to have contributed to the crash. The accident occurred on May 29 as a San Ramon man, 38, in a Mazda, was traveling at high speed along southbound Highway 160 near the Antioch Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Passengers in the vehicle included three minors, a teenage girl and two small boys, neither of which were in car seats or wearing restraints.
ANTIOCH, CA
Nationwide Report

Woman dead, 1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in San Leandro (San Leandro, CA)

Woman dead, 1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in San Leandro (San Leandro, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday afternoon, a woman lost her life while another person suffered injuries following a crash between a vehicle and a tractor-trailer in San Leandro. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place at 4:10 p.m. in the area of Eden Road and Doolittle Drive [...]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Mask confusion at Oakland airport

OAKLAND (KRON) – Alameda County’s renewed mask mandate in light of new COVID-19 cases is less than one day old — and already travelers at the Oakland International Airport are expressing surprise the county requires them to wear masks. Jason Zulueta told KRON4 that he doesn’t “have a problem with the mandate,” but “I just […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man dead after Tenderloin stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man died after being stabbed in the Tenderloin Wednesday morning, the San Francisco Police Department said. The stabbing happened in the area of Turk and Jones Streets. Officers were called to the incident at 10:21 a.m. After arriving on scene, police called medics to the scene who took the victim […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy