ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Biggest Video Games Releasing in Summer 2022: Digimon Survive, The Quarry and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. Regardless of your preferred gaming console, there are a ton of great games releasing this summer for the Sony PS5, PS4, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X and the Nintendo...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Best PS5 games to play right now

The best PS5 games list has already had quite the shake-up this year, especially thanks to the first quarter of 2022. Those opening months delivered us stellar titles in Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, which instantly shot into the top 10 PS5 games currently available. The quality of the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS1 Game Getting New Feature 23 Years Later

A popular PS1 game is getting a new feature over 23 years later, courtesy of PlayStation Plus. PS Plus is expanding next month with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the latter of which gives subscribers access to a library of backward compatible games across PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. One of the games that's going to be included in this library is 1999's Syphon Filter, one of 1999's highest-rated games and one of the most popular PS1 games across the entire generation. At release, the game garnered a 90 on Metacritic and spawned a series that consists of several games spanning PS1, PS2, and PSP. We haven't seen anything from the series since 2007, but it's going to be included in PS Plus Premium.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#New Nintendo#Game Console#Sports Games#Video Game#Ps4#The Nintendo Switch#Mario Bros#Capcom Fight Collection#Ps5 Ps4 Game Releases
ComicBook

Sega Potentially Teasing New Mini Console Reveal

On Friday June 3rd, Sega is set to announce a new project, which has led to speculation that it could be a new mini console. The company's official Japanese Twitter account announced the livestream, alongside a chocolate-dipped croissant designed to look like a Sega Genesis controller. The Tweet also mentions that Hiroyuki Miyazaki and Yosuke Okunari will both be present. As Video Games Chronicle notes, both worked on the Sega Genesis Mini, which released in 2019. Before going third party, Sega produced a number of consoles, but if they were to announce a new mini console, the most likely candidate would probably be the Dreamcast.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Street Fighter 6 Gameplay Trailer Revealed

During today's PlayStation State of Play, Capcom unveiled a trailer for Street Fighter 6, the latest entry in the company's beloved fighting franchise. The game was announced earlier this year alongside a brief teaser trailer and a new logo that fans really did not like. However, today we got to see some actual gameplay footage for the title. The footage looks wildly different from what we've seen in previous Street Fighter games, with a much bigger emphasis on story elements. The game will be launching next year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, but a specific date has not been announced beyond 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Sonos’ long-awaited Sub Mini shows up at the FCC

Even before its latest soundbar hits store shelves, Sonos is moving closer to the release of its next product — and it’s an eagerly anticipated one. As noted by Redditors and Protocol’s Janko Roettgers, the upcoming Sonos Sub Mini subwoofer has passed through the FCC. The filing...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Capcom
NewsBreak
RPG
ETOnline.com

The Best Nintendo Switch Deals in June 2022: Save on Consoles and Games at Amazon

The upgraded version Nintendo Switch OLED was released in October and instantly sold out to then join the PS5 and Xbox Series X in the category of hard-to-find gaming consoles. With the OLED in such high demand, you can still find some great deals on older Nintendo Switch consoles and a ton of Nintendo Switch video games. If you haven't had a chance to grab a Nintendo Switch console or your go-to video game titles, you might want to consider shopping Amazon's early Prime Day 2022 deals on select Switch consoles and games.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

The Best Retro Gaming Handhelds

Some games age like fine wine, which is why retro gaming is so popular. In fact, if you want to play games that are 10, 20, or even 30 years old, there are plenty of options on PC and console. If you want to play them on the go, however, those options significantly narrow.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

‘Diablo Immortal’ is Blizzard’s best and most worrying game in years

Nearly four years after Blizzard announced Diablo Immortal to a at Blizzcon 2018, the game is finally here. And if you’re like me, there’s a good chance you haven’t followed Immortal’s development since its first showing. Not knowing what to expect, I had a chance to play the game ahead of its official launch tomorrow and left the experience both excited and worried about what I saw.
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

Nintendo Download: Journeys of Light and Dark

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005365/en/. Pre-order STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords today before the game launches on June 8. (Graphic: Business Wire) Nintendo eShop...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Warhammer 40K gets a delightfully retro Doom clone called Boltgun

Warhammer 40,000 is going retro in a new, Doom-esque, ’90s-inspired first-person shooter, called Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, which is coming to consoles and PC in 2023. Games Workshop and Auroch Digital announced their new Space Marine “boomer shooter” on Wednesday at the Warhammer Skulls showcase, revealing a nostalgia-infused trailer for Boltgun.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

‘Final Fantasy XVI’ State of Play Trailer Reveals Gameplay and the Classic Summons

As PlayStation's State of Play presentation drew to a close, the gaming company had one last major surprise in store for Final Fantasy fans. After a long silence, Square Enix unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming RPG Final Fantasy XVI which finally, mercifully, revealed gameplay for the next mainline title in the long-running fantasy franchise. Moreover, it gave a look at the latest designs for the classic summons/primals/aeons/eikons/whatever they might decide to call them in this particular game. Final Fantasy XVI is slated to release in the summer of 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sonic Frontiers First Gameplay Trailer Revealed by Sega

Sega has revealed the first gameplay footage from its new 3D Sonic the Hedgehog game that's titled Sonic Frontiers. First teased last year, Sega's internal studio Sonic Team revealed that it was in the process of working on the first 3D Sonic title since 2017's Sonic Forces. At the end of 2021, we learned that this game would be called Sonic Frontiers and would take the titular hedgehog into an open-world setting. And while fans have since had questions about how an open-world Sonic game would function, we now have a better idea.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Xbox Game Pass Titles and More Revealed for June 2022

Microsoft is set to release a ton of popular and new titles for their Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Games With Gold services for the month of June 2022. With games focused on non-stop action, space exploration, open-world adventure and so much more, there will be something for everyone with this new wave of titles for the Xbox platform.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Sega Reveals Mega Drive Mini 2 for Japan, Will Include CD Games

Mini video game consoles, such as the NES Classic and SNES Classic Editions, had a moment in the late 2010s, and it seems Sega isn't done with them yet. During a Japanese Sega live stream on Friday, the company revealed the Mega Drive Mini 2, featuring Mega CD games, according to a translation of the livestream by Video Game Chronicle. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will feature 50 games in total, as well as a "mysterious new work." The miniaturized console is set to launch on Oct. 27 for a price of 9,980 yen, or around $75.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy