ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Amid crisis, white lions stir excitement for Venezuela's capital zoo

By Vivian Sequera
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

CARACAS, June 1 (Reuters) - Three white lions arrived at a Venezuelan zoo last week after an ocean-crossing voyage originating in Europe, part of a bid to boost visitors at a family-friendly capital attraction and a small sign of economic recovery for the crisis-racked country.

The zoo's recent growth marks a rare bright spot amid a prolonged economic meltdown, giving even some poorer families with a taste for exotic animals an affordable excursion as kids enter for free and adult tickets cost $1.

The two-year-old lions, a female and two males, lazily yawned or paced the length of their cages on a recent visit, housed temporarily in small pens with concrete floors and piles of straw.

"For Venezuelans that don't have the economic means to travel far way to see these animals up close, this is really important," said Caracas' Caricuao Zoo official Bernardo Pereira, responsible for giving the big cats their daily meals of fresh meat and bones to chew up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdZ5T_0fxQA2AI00
A South African white lion walks in a cage during quarantine after it was brought from the Czech Republic along with other three white lions to the Caricuao Zoo, in Caracas, Venezuela June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Gaby Oraa

The rare white lions currently weigh about 120 kilos (265 pounds) each and were transported from a Czech Republic zoo.

Native to southern Africa, the majestic mammals are credited with attracting about 8,000 visitors last Sunday, a four-fold spike compared to past weekends, according to zoo coordinator Jesus Hidalgo.

The trio will remain quarantined through the end of this month or early July before they are moved to larger exhibit spaces with trees and plants.

Late last year, the Caricuao Zoo also welcomed three wallabies, two of which are albinos

. Giraffes may be added later this year, said Pereira.

With the lions' arrival, who have yet to be given names, the zoo boasts more than 300 animals from three dozen different species including primates, reptiles and other felines.

Reporting by Vivian Sequera; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Thousands join anti-femicide march in Argentina's capital

BUENOS AIRES, June 3 (Reuters) - Thousands of people marched against femicide and gender violence in Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires Friday afternoon, as part of a movement now in its seventh year called Ni Una Menos, or "Not One Woman Less." The march was held in the center of...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

‘Consequences will be dire’: Chile’s water crisis is reaching breaking point

From the Atacama Desert to Patagonia, a 13-year megadrought is straining Chile’s freshwater resources to breaking point. By the end of 2021, the fourth driest year on record, more than half of Chile’s 19 million population lived in an area suffering from “severe water scarcity”, and in April an unprecedented water rationing plan was announced for the capital, Santiago.
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Lions#Fresh Meat#Venezuelans#Caricuao Zoo
PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Vice

They Come to Give Birth in Secret. They Leave Without Their Babies.

Being single and pregnant is never easy. In Japan, that can be a downright humiliating prospect. Japanese society looks down on single mothers, often denying them full-time jobs and even rental housing. Parents are ashamed if their daughters are pregnant without being married, sometimes cutting them off entirely. Abortions are largely out of the question—women must get their spouse’s approval for the procedure, an almost impossible feat for single women or victims of domestic violence.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pets
Reuters

Russia says Germany is risking European security by 'remilitarizing'

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin moves to boost its military spending in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In comments published in German newspapers this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would soon have the largest...
POLITICS
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tampa Bay Times

Biggest wave of Cuban migrants into US since 1980 is driving policy changes

About 115,000 Cubans — more than one percent of the island’s population — have left their homeland fleeing poverty and repression and reached the U.S. in the past seven months, a mass migration wave on a scale not seen in four decades that has prompted recent changes in U.S. policy and provided the Cuban government an escape valve following unprecedented protests last year.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

462K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy