Is this what the “metaverse” looks like?

Mark Zuckerberg once called Javier Olivan, Meta’s new chief operating officer, “one of the most influential people in Facebook’s history.”. But unlike his predecessor Sheryl Sandberg, Olivan has intentionally kept a low profile in his more than 14 years as Facebook’s growth czar. Originally tasked with growing Facebook’s user base outside of the U.S. when it only had 40 million users, his remit has expanded over the years to include Meta’s ads products, core infrastructure, marketing, analytics, corporate development, and trust and safety efforts. When he officially takes over as COO later this year, he’ll also inherit Sandberg’s thousands of salespeople and a covert crisis management team called Strategic Response.
