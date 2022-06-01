ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Is this what the “metaverse” looks like?

By Kai Ryssdal, Maria Hollenhorst
marketplace.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Facebook rebranded itself as Meta in October, CEO Mark Zuckerberg described his vision for the “next chapter of the internet.” People would work, socialize, shop and live much of their lives in an immersive digital world called the metaverse. Other tech giants, including Microsoft, Google and...

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

Scientists have made another step toward creating a quantum network

Scientists are working toward building the next evolution of computers: quantum computers. And recently, a team of researchers in the Netherlands made another step toward that future after they successfully sent quantum data to three locations in a network. That development could lead to the creation of a quantum internet,...
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Meta’s next COO spent 14 years leading the platform’s relentless growth

Mark Zuckerberg once called Javier Olivan, Meta’s new chief operating officer, “one of the most influential people in Facebook’s history.”. But unlike his predecessor Sheryl Sandberg, Olivan has intentionally kept a low profile in his more than 14 years as Facebook’s growth czar. Originally tasked with growing Facebook’s user base outside of the U.S. when it only had 40 million users, his remit has expanded over the years to include Meta’s ads products, core infrastructure, marketing, analytics, corporate development, and trust and safety efforts. When he officially takes over as COO later this year, he’ll also inherit Sandberg’s thousands of salespeople and a covert crisis management team called Strategic Response.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Meta’s head of AI to depart in group reorg

A day after Sheryl Sandberg announced she is leaving as Meta’s COO later this year, the company is losing another executive amid a reorganization of its artificial intelligence group. Jerome Pesenti, Meta’s VP of AI for the past four years, will leave later this month as the company closer...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Kai Ryssdal
POLITICO

A metaverse prophet’s warning

Just minutes before we sent this newsletter out, Meta’s COO Sheryl Sandberg announced via — what else — a Facebook post that she’s stepping down after nearly a decade and a half with the tech giant. In Sandberg’s time with the company it went from a...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Environment#Virtual Worlds#Virtual Reality Headset#Facebook#Google#Engage#Kairyssdal#Msu#Marketplace
marketplace.org

Sheryl Sandberg’s legacy and what her departure from Meta means

This week, Meta’s chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, announced she will leave the company after 14 years in its leadership ranks. Sandberg joined Facebook, Meta’s parent, in the company’s early years, and she’s credited with helping build it into the behemoth it is today by converting consumer data into ad revenue.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Benzinga

3 Reasons Crypto Mining Still Matters In 2022

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Following years of incredible growth, some of the top cryptocurrencies in the world are now bleeding. The value of Bitcoin BTC/USD dropped over 40%, Ether ETH/USD fell over 50%...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
marketplace.org

With workers scarce, some industries are turning to robots

With the ongoing labor shortage, more employers have been turning to automation. According to the Association for Advancing Automation, U.S. companies’ orders for workplace robots have been on the rise during the pandemic. They were up 40% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same time last year.
TECHNOLOGY
POLITICO

Blockchain — and the world — explained

The speed of change and innovation in the blockchain space can be disorienting. New cryptocurrencies, new kinds of assets, even whole new organizational ideas like DAOs are constantly popping up around the world — and constantly flaming out. It's a culture not just comfortable with change and disruption, but...
MARKETS
CNBC

Dialogue is 'not enough' to get more women into tech, says fintech CEO—here's what is

The tech industry has grappled with a diversity problem for years, with little progress to show for it. For one tech CEO, the only way forward for the industry is clear. "Accountability needs to happen," Suneera Madhani, the co-founder and chief executive of billion-dollar fintech start-up Stax, tells CNBC Make It. She says government incentives or even mandates for tech companies and investment firms might be necessary to force the issue — because despite several years of tech leaders trying, and failing, to address the industry's diversity issues, women and people of color remain woefully underrepresented.
ECONOMY
Billboard

Spring Awakening 2022 Was Sacrificed for Profitability, Owners Say

It was the Midwest’s biggest dance music party for most of the last decade and the crown jewel-turned-Kryptonite of Robert F.X. Sillerman’s EDM empire — but on May 17, Spring Awakening’s current owners announced the festival’s highly anticipated return was being delayed to help shore up the company’s bottom line.
CHICAGO, IL
coinquora.com

Coinbase Is Ending Job Offers, Extending Hiring Freeze

Coinbase will extend a hiring freeze for new and existing staff. The crypto has been on a hiring spree as its usage has increased. Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange backed by investors such as Google Capital and Andreessen Horowitz, has ceased its hiring of new employees until further notice. According to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy