Crawford County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Beaver; Butler; Lawrence; Mercer The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jefferson County in east central Ohio Columbiana County in east central Ohio Northeastern Carroll County in east central Ohio Southwestern Mercer County in northwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Lawrence County in western Pennsylvania Northwestern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania Hancock County in northern West Virginia * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 642 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hubbard to near Waynesburg, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include New Castle, Hermitage, Sharon, Salem, East Liverpool, Beaver Falls, Columbiana, East Palestine, Wellsville, Carrollton, Ellwood City, and Farrell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area through 10 p.m. tonight. Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango counties all are included in the watch which covers more than 30 counties total. “Few storms have popped up here and there for now, but the better chance for severe storms is between […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Tornado Warning issued for Venango County

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Venango County, Pa. until 6:30 p.m. According to the National Weather a Severe Thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tionesta, or 7 miles northeast of Oil City, moving southeast at 25 mph. For more information, stick with...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Severe storm damage reported in Meadville

Storms rocked Crawford County on Wednesday night with some residents reporting damage in Meadville. Heavy wind and rain is said to have brought several trees down in Meadville. Areas impacted include Park Avenue, Market Street and Lincoln Avenue. Debris fell onto and blocked the roadways. Debris also landed on cars and even collapsed on homes. […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Severe storm leaves behind damage in Crawford County

The recent severe weather has left behind some damage in parts of Crawford County on June 1. Heavy rain and strong winds blew down trees along Gasteiger Road in West Mead Township. Downpours along Cotton Road in Vernon Township were also threatening to blow down some trees. A wall cloud could be seen heading into […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Ohio and northeast Ohio, including the following counties, in north central Ohio, Lorain. In northeast Ohio, Cuyahoga. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. In Cuyahoga County, heavy rain is expected to hit urban areas shortly. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cleveland, Lorain, Elyria, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Strongsville, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Amherst, North Olmsted, Avon, Parma Heights, Rocky River, Brook Park, Berea, Fairview Park and Middleburg Heights. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Ashtabula, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula; Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Guernsey; Harrison; Holmes; Jefferson; Knox; Lake; Lorain; Mahoning; Medina; Muskingum; Portage; Richland; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Tuscarawas; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 301 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND ASHTABULA BELMONT CARROLL COLUMBIANA COSHOCTON CUYAHOGA GEAUGA GUERNSEY HARRISON HOLMES JEFFERSON KNOX LAKE LORAIN MAHONING MEDINA MUSKINGUM PORTAGE RICHLAND STARK SUMMIT TRUMBULL TUSCARAWAS WAYNE
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Broome; Cattaraugus; Cayuga; Chautauqua; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Erie; Genesee; Livingston; Madison; Monroe; Niagara; Onondaga; Ontario; Orleans; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Wyoming; Yates SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 301 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE ERIE GENESEE LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE NIAGARA ONONDAGA ONTARIO ORLEANS OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE WYOMING YATES
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

I-90, Route 18 Interchange to Close for Roundabout Integration Work

The interchange of Interstate 90 and Route 18 (Exit 9 for Girard/Platea) will be closed starting June 13, weather-permitting, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday. All on and off ramps for the interstate and Route 18 bridge will be closed, so workers can tie the roadway into the...
GIRARD, PA
WFMJ.com

FirstEnergy continues work to restore power after Valley storms

FirstEnergy crews continue working to restore power to 367 homes and businesses still without electricity following Wednesday’s stormy weather. As of 4:30 Thursday morning 180 outages were reported in Trumbull County, with most of those in Newton and Vernon Townships. In Mahoning County, 174 outages were reported in Austintown,...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
wnynewsnow.com

Two Airlifted Following Wednesday Crash

HARMONY – Two people were airlifted following a Wednesday afternoon crash in the Town of Harmony. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the traffic accident happened at the intersection of Route 474 and Baker Street around 5:30 p.m. Deputies said a vehicle, driver by 25-year-old Panama resident Jason...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Day at the Beach: New entranceway at Presque Isle

Presque Isle park staff knew there was a big job ahead to convert an area between West 6th Street and the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) building into an appropriate natural entrance to the park. There are two jobs actually, and the first is to remove the bad stuff. “So, you’re going to see something […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Falling Tree Causes One-Vehicle Crash on Allegheny Boulevard

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to a recent one-vehicle crash along Allegheny Boulevard in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. On May 28 around 4:56 a.m., Cameron R. Gilbert, 22, of Oil City, was driving a 2005 Honda Civic west on Allegheny Boulevard. While negotiating a right...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Injured In ATV Crash

At least two people were injured Wednesday afternoon when an ATV overturned in Penn Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 5 p.m. for the incident in the 400 block of Three Degree Road. Crews from Penn Township and Butler Ambulance were among those responding...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Police Warn Of USPS Scam

Butler Township Police are warning of a scam circulating the area. They say one resident called police after they received a text message from an unknown number asking for additional money to deliver a package which was not labeled properly. Police say the U.S. Postal Service does not send text...
BUTLER, PA
nyspnews.com

Jamestown woman arrested following accident investigation

On June 1st, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Alexis Salvaggio, 19, of Jamestown, for Driving While Intoxicated. The Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Cook Road in Kennedy. Investigation revealed that Salvaggio was driving on Cook Road when she struck a guardrail, causing damage. Salvaggio was placed under arrest after failing several SFSTs and transported to SP Jamestown where she provided a breath sample of .19. Salvaggio was then processed, issued tickets and released. Salvaggio is scheduled to appear in the town of Poland Court later in the month. Salvaggio was not injured in the accident.
JAMESTOWN, NY
beavercountyradio.com

Counterfeit $100 Bill Used at Dollar General in Slippery Rock Twp., New Brighton Police also Issue Warning for Counterfeit $100 Bills

(Photo from New Brighton Area Police Department Facebook Page) (Slippery Rock Twp., Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the Dollar General on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Twp. last Friday, May 24, 2022, at 12;40 PM for a report of a counterfeit $100 Bill being used to purchase items.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA

