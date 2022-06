Each graduate in the Class of 2022 comes with a unique story. Each story is rich with moments of joy, of desperation, of grand success and discouraging defeats. As Sumter County Schools’ (SCS) 2022 graduates walk the stage, there will be as many stories as there are graduates. Fifty-two of those graduates will be able to tell of Fresh Start Academy as part of their story. Those 52 graduates were referred by SCS in order for Fresh Start to help them catch up with credit recovery, or to overcome some behavioral issues which needed a more specialized approached. Fresh Start is SCS’s “alternative school.” Past Superintendent Torrance Choates saw the beauty in what the school could offer SCS and made the recommendation to the Sumter County Board of Education that Fresh Start be brought on as a partner to SCS. The BOE voted to approve Dr. Choates’ recommendation and Fresh Start became our neighbor for the 2021-22 school year.

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO