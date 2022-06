Twenty-one innocent people, 19 of them children, are dead. A young man felt that the best option in life was to kill his grandmother and other innocent strangers. He was able to gain access to an unsecured school where he knew no one could defend themselves, and there was no one there with the tools to stop him. When police arrived, after detaining, pepper spraying, and tasing concerned parents, they waited 78 minutes to try and stop the slaughter. These are all problems. Yet, the tens of millions of law-abiding American gun owners and the hundreds of thousands of them who use their guns to defend themselves every year are not. Freedom is not.

