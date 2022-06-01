ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

1 in custody after Suffolk firearm incident, Route 164 traffic stop

By Sarah Fearing
 2 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police said a person was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Route 164 in Portsmouth on Wednesday following a firearm “incident” earlier in the afternoon.

Suffolk police responded to an “alleged incident involving a firearm” around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at the 3800 Acqua at Bridgeport Apartments in the 1300 block of Bridgeport Way. Police later confirmed the firearm was discharged. Spokesperson Tim Kelley said two people received minor injuries from a physical altercation, not gunfire.

After that incident, Suffolk police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Western Freeway/Route 164 in Portsmouth.

A person was taken into custody without incident at that time.

The incident is still under investigation.

Police did not give details on the suspect’s identity. The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

