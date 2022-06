Caring for an aging parent or loved one can be a difficult responsibility. According to the Caregiving in the U.S. 2020 report, more than one in five Americans are acting as a caregiver to a loved one. Many times, family members take on this critical role at the expense of their own financial and physical wellbeing. Independent homecare agency Assisted Living Services, Inc (ALS) in Cheshire and Westport, Connecticut is ensuring that all caregivers get away this summer, while getting paid by the State.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO