Hattiesburg to review Lincoln Road drainage study

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Hattiesburg-Petal-Forrest-Lamar Metropolitan Planning Organization (HPFL-MPO) will host a public meeting to review a recent drainage study for the Lincoln Road Corridor on Thursday, June 16.

The meeting will take place at the Train Depot Community Room located at 308 Newman Street at 6:00 p.m. Representatives from the HPFL-MPO and engineers will be at the meeting to help answer questions or concerns.

The public comment period for this study will be open through Thursday, June 23. All written comments regarding the Lincoln Road Drainage Study should be emailed to mpo@hattiesburgms.com or mailed to: Armendia Pierce, MPO Division Manager at P.O. Box 1898 Hattiesburg, MS 39403.

To review the study before the meeting, visit http://bit.ly/lincolnrdstudy .

Anyone who may require auxiliary aids or special accommodations to participate in this comment period should advise the HPFL-MPO by calling 601-554-1008 or emailing aesters@hattiesburgms.com for assistance.

