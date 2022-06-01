ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg to review Lincoln Road drainage study

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433oKT_0fxQ6npf00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Hattiesburg-Petal-Forrest-Lamar Metropolitan Planning Organization (HPFL-MPO) will host a public meeting to review a recent drainage study for the Lincoln Road Corridor on Thursday, June 16.

The meeting will take place at the Train Depot Community Room located at 308 Newman Street at 6:00 p.m. Representatives from the HPFL-MPO and engineers will be at the meeting to help answer questions or concerns.

Registration open for Needham Jones Bootcamp

The public comment period for this study will be open through Thursday, June 23. All written comments regarding the Lincoln Road Drainage Study should be emailed to mpo@hattiesburgms.com or mailed to: Armendia Pierce, MPO Division Manager at P.O. Box 1898 Hattiesburg, MS 39403.

To review the study before the meeting, visit http://bit.ly/lincolnrdstudy .

Anyone who may require auxiliary aids or special accommodations to participate in this comment period should advise the HPFL-MPO by calling 601-554-1008 or emailing aesters@hattiesburgms.com for assistance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

3 Jackson pools, splash pad set to open June 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will open three community and a splash pad on Monday, June 6. The Vine Street, VA Legion Field and Russel C. Davis pools will all be open, with the King Frazier splash pad at Presidential Hills Park. The pools will be open Monday through Saturday from 2:00 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi airports receive grants for improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four Mississippi airports received a total of $888,557 in grants from the United States Department of Transportation. The following airports received the funding: John Bell Williams Airport – $450,000 Grenada Municipal Airport – $239,229 (Seal Runway Pavement, Surface Pavement Joints and Rehabilitate Runway) Yazoo County Airport – $144,000 (Update Airport Master […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Make-A-Wish Mississippi receives grant through fundraising effort

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) presented a $2,515 check to Make-A-Wish Mississippi during a ceremony held last week at the IHL offices Jackson.  The check represented the culmination of a six-week fundraising effort and was raised by IHL staff members and members of the Board of Trustees to help support […]
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

A controversial hotel project in Biloxi is changing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The developer who proposed building a Residence Inn next to a historic Biloxi neighborhood is scrapping those plans in favor of apartments. Harrison County Lodging Development will go ahead with building Aqua Suites, a boutique hotel along Highway 90 west of White Avenue. But instead of building a multi-story, 180-room Residence Inn, the company will build apartments on the land closest to Father Ryan Avenue.
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
Hattiesburg, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Forrest General requiring masks in hospital

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital is requiring face masks within its facilities. Hospital staff said the decision is due to community transmission rates of COVID-19. Masks will now be required at all times in the hospital. Click here to learn more about COVID-19.
WJTV 12

Contraflow: What to know for 2022 hurricane season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As hurricane season begins, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are reminding Mississippians of contraflow protocol. Contraflow protocols would be initiated in the event of a powerful hurricane on the Gulf Coast. Protocols could also be initiated if the greater New Orleans area faces a mandatory evacuation due to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

31st annual CelticFest held in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Celtic Heritage Society (CHS) will host the 31st annual CelticFest Mississippi June 3-4, 2022. The event will be held at the Lakeshore Park in Rankin County. The event is from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. The CelticFest mission is […]
WJTV 12

Group wants $700K for crime-reducing center in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local organizers are pushing for a new center in Jackson that would focus on reducing crime in the city. The People’s Advocacy Institution is taking the lead on the plan. Leaders shared what they’re hoping to see this summer. While describing violence is as a “disease” that is infecting a community, […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Road#Urban Construction#Hpfl#Needham Jones Bootcamp#Armendia Pierce#Mpo Division#P O Box 1898 Hattiesburg
WJTV 12

Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center resumes night clinic services

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) announced night clinic services have resumed. The night clinic was established for patients who work and go to school during the day. The service closed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The night clinic will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays until […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Health system in south Mississippi seeks sale or merger

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A publicly owned health system with three hospitals and more than 30 clinics in south Mississippi intends to put itself up for sale or try to merge with another health system. Trustees of the Singing River Health System announced Wednesday that they had voted to make the move. A sale or […]
WJTV 12

Community drive-thru baby shower to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Institute for the Advancement of Minority is inviting mothers in the Jackson-metro area to participate in a drive-thru Community Baby Shower. The event will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Word and Worship Church, located at 6286 Hanging Moss Road in Jackson. Diapers, onesies and other baby care […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Mississippi Center for Justice holds expungement and wills clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice partnered with Mississippi Urban League to offer direct drafting services for expungement and wills. “We’ve seen that people are in need of all services, so that’s why we want to offer a plethora of services. That way, they can you know have like a one-stop-shop. They […]
WJTV 12

Should teachers be armed in the classroom?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While some leaders in other states have discussed allowing teachers to go to school with guns, Mississippi teachers shared their thoughts. “I do have concerns about the guns getting into the hands of students who may have malicious intent,” said Larranda Cross, a teacher at New Jerusalem Christian School. This week, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Job fair for CDL drivers, other careers held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Central Mississippi Transportation Connection (Trans-Con) and City of Jackson’s Jobs for Jacksonians program hosted a job fair on Thursday, June 2. Driver agencies at the job fair, which was being held at the Jackson Medical Mall, said the state is in need of CDL transit drivers. Agencies are also in […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDES to host a job fair in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) will host the 2022 I-59 Job Fair on Thursday, June 16. The job fair will be held at the Sawmill Square Mall inside of the old JC Penny. Attendees are encouraged to: Dress for success Be prepared for on-site interviews Bring plenty of […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Artist wanted for Petal Primary School mural

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Petal Primary School (PPS) are looking for an artist to complete a mural inside the school Pine Belt News reported the mural should depict the school’s spirit of perseverance, grit and will to succeed. The district’s Friendly City Focus Words like integrity, gratitude, ambition and more should be incorporated. […]
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

Parchman inmates graduate with diplomas, training

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced that 100 inmates at at the Mississippi State Penitentiary (MSP) at Parchman graduated on Wednesday, May 25. Many of the inmates received their high school diploma or HiSet. Some of the graduates also received training in carpentry, culinary arts, auto mechanics, diesel […]
PARCHMAN, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to fire at Jackson church, afterschool program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at a church and an afterschool program on Terry Road Friday morning. The fire happened at We Care Church before 6:00 a.m. Security video captured the moment the flames erupted. Pastor Charlie Clark said at least two decades of hard work that was invested into […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy