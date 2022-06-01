ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Myles Garrett on Deshaun Watson: 'That's a good guy from what I've seen'

By Zac Wassink
 2 days ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski insisted last week that the organization "did a lot of work" before making the March trade for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was facing 22 civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct at the time.

Watson's situation somewhat changed on Tuesday, though, when it was learned that a 23rd woman filed a lawsuit against him. Later in the day, attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the 23 women, declared that "other cases may come against" the 26-year-old.

Watson has repeatedly maintained his innocence, and a pair of grand juries declined to pursue criminal charges against him. Nevertheless, he and new teammates such as All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett must expect they'll be asked about the worrisome allegations that continue to hover over the signal-caller's status heading into the summer months.

Per Jake Trotter of ESPN, Garrett said on Wednesday that the allegations made against the team's current QB1 are "none of my business" before he was asked if Watson's character matters to him at all.

"It does. But I don't know what happened," Garrett replied. "You don't know what happened. No one in this room really knows what happened, other than the people that were involved. I can't move one way or another based on hearsay. So I just move with the character and the man I know from day to day. And that's a good guy from what I've seen."

It's widely assumed the NFL will eventually suspend Watson for some portion of the upcoming season. Journeyman Jacoby Brissett is the next man up on the depth chart, as Cleveland still hopes to trade 2018 first overall draft pick Baker Mayfield to any willing buyer before Week 1 in September.

