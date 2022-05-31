ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend storms knock out power in parts of eastern South Dakota

By Jody Heemstra
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork continues today (May 31, 2022) in restoring power to customers following stormy weekend weather in parts of...

Beef headlines this year’s RASDak adventure across South Dakota

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council is a proud sponsor of this year RASDak Adventure across South Dakota and look forward to having several Team Beef South Dakota members representing the nearly 14,000 beef farms and ranches in South Dakota at this year’s event. RASDak is an annual bicycle...
HILL CITY, SD
Sunday South Dakota to celebrate 605 Day

Sunday (June 5, 2022) is 605 Day in South Dakota. Tourism department spokesperson Katlyn Svendsen says the “holiday” came about because the entire state is served by one area code. She says there are a variety of ways to recognize 605 Day. Svendsen says the Department of Tourism...
USDA offers disaster assistance to South Dakota farmers impacted by recent severe storms and related weather events

Agricultural operations in South Dakota have been significantly impacted by a severe weather event that included straight-line winds, causing wide-spread, extensive destruction across the state. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover from these adverse weather events. Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure, and livestock losses and damages.
AGRICULTURE
Special education performance reports for South Dakota schools now available online

Information regarding school districts’ performance on improving the educational outcomes of students with disabilities is now available online. The Special Education Report is released annually by June 1. The report addresses the federal requirement of special education programs, known as Part B, to report on the performance of each...
EDUCATION
Penalty-free early termination available for expiring CRP contracts

The Farm Service Agency is building some flexibility into the Conservation Reserve Program for producers with expiring contracts. FSA Administrator and South Dakota rancher Zach Ducheneaux says producers are typically allowed to ask for early contract termination, but with a penalty. “This year, we’re going to allow them to apply...
AGRICULTURE
Ravnsborg not expected to testify in his impeachment trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is not expected to take the stand for his impeachment trial, not is anyone else for the defense. Defense attorneys did not turn in a list of witnesses as required by rules for the June 20-21 trial over Ravnsborg’s actions surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash. The parameters set by the Senate in April required both defense attorney Mike Butler and prosecutor Mark Vargo to submit the list by Wednesday (June 1, 2022). Butler will present his case through cross examination of the prosecution evidence, oral argument and perhaps some exhibits. Vargo plans to call to the stand crash investigators, three of whom from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

