ABSECON — Charges have been dropped against an Absecon man who was armed with a gun when he was shot by officers outside a Dollar General store, according to one report. Jalial Whitted, 37, had faced unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, stemming from the May 24 incident, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

ABSECON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO