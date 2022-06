NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Garnett Ann Naylor Prim, 85 of Newport, Ohio, formerly of Clay County, West Virginia, passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Allen Prim in 2014. They were married for 56 years. Garnett was also preceded by her parents, Daniel and Sylvia (Legg) Naylor and the following brothers: Kent (Connie), Dallas (Deannie), Joe (Carol), and Gene Paul Naylor. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Wilma (Allan) Sharpneck, Charlotte (Bob) Hyer, Evelyn (David) Ellison, and Margaret (Frank) Shelton.

