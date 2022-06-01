ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UW Health paying nurses additional $100 per hour for extra shifts during shortage

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imXVg_0fxQ3n0i00

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — A local health system created a new program to address a critical nursing shortage.

UW Health’s “Internal Travel Program” started in January. It came in response to UW Health’s Madison hospital lost 130 nurses over six months. Many left for better pay as traveling nurses, which created added stress for overworked staff.

The “Internal Travel Program” pays nurses $100 an hour over their base pay for picking up an extra shift every week for six weeks. UW Health administrators said that it has helped fill 90% of vacant shifts.

“We wanted to be able to give our nurses the same amount of compensation that an external traveler would have, but do so in a way you stay within our community, we reinvest within our community, and we reinvest within our nurses,” said Rudy Jackson, chief nurse executive at UW Health.

UW Health has spent more than $8 million on the program so far.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

New study shows longer medication treatment timelines more effective at preventing opioid overdoses

MADISON, Wis. — A new study published Thursday and led by researchers with UW-Madison’s School of Medicine and Public Health found that the longer patients use medication to treat an opioid disorder, the less likely they are to overdose. The study analyzed treatment and overdose data between 2016 and 2017 from Wisconsin and 10 other states that rank high for...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Sports
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin COVID-19 surge: 2,659 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin saw a post-holiday weekend surge in new COVID-19 cases. The Department of Health Services (DHS) also reported the most COVID-19 deaths submitted to the state in one day in two-and-a-half months. According to the DHS, tests confirmed 2,659 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday’s report....
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Shortage#Uw#Health System#Uw Health#Nexstar Media Inc
wortfm.org

Staff at Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office Call Workplace Toxic

Last week, Wisconsin Watch journalist Brenda Wintrode reported on an alleged toxic work environment at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. She reported that, according to employees, the problems stem from just two high-ranking leaders, who have even cost the department contracts with other counties in Wisconsin. Brenda Wintrode...
DANE COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

MMSD unenrolls 700 summer students amid staffing shortages

The Madison Metropolitan School District informed hundreds of families this week they would not be able to send their child to the district’s summer school program, despite those families’ expressed interest in enrolling. The email to inform families was signed by the Summer Semester Office, and not attributed...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Children Wisconsin to close Oak Creek urgent care location

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Children's Wisconsin is closing their urgent care location in Oak Creek. The hospital shared the news on social media Tuesday, May 31. They say their Children's Wisconsin Oak Creek Pediatrics primary care office at the same location will not be impacted. Online urgent care...
OAK CREEK, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Groundbreaking held for new VA clinic in NE Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Construction is underway on a new outpatient VA clinic on Madison’s far northeast side. Officials from the Madison VA Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony for the clinic in the 4900 block of Eastpark Boulevard Wednesday morning. When it opens, the 30,000-square-foot facility will serve an estimated 5,000 or more veterans from portions of Dane, Columbia, Dodge and...
Daily Cardinal

Stolen Memorial Union Terrace chair snitch to be banned from all neighborhood barbecues, sources of joy

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. There are just four types of people that should not be tolerated in the University of Wisconsin-Madison community — racists, homophobes, misogynists and those who snitch on people for stealing chairs from Memorial Union Terrace.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Nicor raising gas rates again in June

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nicor is raising its rates again for the 2nd month in a row, the utility announced on Friday. Nicor’s per therm natural gas cost in June will be $1.24, an increase from $1.11 in May. Nicor says the increase is due to an increased price of natural gas across the United […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS 58

Wisconsin Center welcomes 2nd Cannabis Exposition June 4

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Center is welcoming the second Wisconsin Cannabis Expo on June 4. The one-day event will feature over 100 exhibitors including Lake Country Growers, Sweetly Baked and The Village CBD Shoppe, according to a press release. The release says all angles of the industry will...
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy