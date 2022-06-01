UW Health paying nurses additional $100 per hour for extra shifts during shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — A local health system created a new program to address a critical nursing shortage.

UW Health’s “Internal Travel Program” started in January. It came in response to UW Health’s Madison hospital lost 130 nurses over six months. Many left for better pay as traveling nurses, which created added stress for overworked staff.

The “Internal Travel Program” pays nurses $100 an hour over their base pay for picking up an extra shift every week for six weeks. UW Health administrators said that it has helped fill 90% of vacant shifts.

“We wanted to be able to give our nurses the same amount of compensation that an external traveler would have, but do so in a way you stay within our community, we reinvest within our community, and we reinvest within our nurses,” said Rudy Jackson, chief nurse executive at UW Health.

UW Health has spent more than $8 million on the program so far.

