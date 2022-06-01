ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Healthier and safer’ plan for Youngstown parks

By Dave Sess
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Parks and Recreation Director has an improvement plan in front of city council.

Dawn Turnage said it would intertwine safety, park maintenance and programming.

She feels the city is overdue for a plan, which would be a collaborative effort between the parks, police, fire and even the SIRV program.

Turnage feels putting that in place would prepare for a healthier and safer environment.

“Adding that to a park’s plan will give us a better idea as to where to start and how to start now, and it definitely is an effort outside of parks and recreation. It is a collaborative group across all departments, including our safety, our safety forces,” said Turnage.

Turnage also envisions a park stewardship program, with volunteer help to have a visual presence in the parks.

