ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chariton, IA

Avis Goben, Accounting Clerk retires from the City of Chariton after 45 years

Chariton Leader
 3 days ago

The City of Chariton is announcing the retirement of Avis Goben, Accounting Clerk for the City of Chariton. Mrs. Goben has been a part of the Chariton City Hall staff since Dec. 13, 1976. Goben...

www.charitonleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Update on Two Cass County Bridge Projects

(Atlantic) Brian Smith, Resident Construction Engineer from the Iowa Department of Transportation Creston Office, says work on the Highway 83 bridge project is moving along. Brian Smith says the project to mill the top two inches off the bridge deck, a new surface, and a few minor repairs started on April 18. “The contractor is making good progress, and we’re anticipating the Highway could open up in three to four weeks.”
CASS COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella, Monroe Residents Killed in Jasper County Wrong-Way Crash

Two area residents were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 163 Thursday in Jasper County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Lincoln MKX operated by 79 year old Dorothy Findlow of Monroe was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes between Monroe and Prairie City near mile marker 22, colliding with a Chevy Trailblazer operated by 46 year old Delia Vance of Pella. Both individuals died due to their injuries; Vance was pronounced dead on-scene, while Findlow was transported by MercyOne Air to Des Moines, where she later died. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident, and was assisted by several agencies in Jasper County.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Small Iowa town wages annexation war against Ankeny's expansion plans

Alleman — a small central Iowa city of around 450 people — wants to more than double its territory by annexing unincorporated land.Why it matters: Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme told Axios the move would help protect the town from Ankeny's rapid expansion efforts. Specifically, the unincorporated area Alleman wants to claim would prevent Ankeny from building an estimated 2,000 homes. Driving the news: Polk County supervisors on Monday rejected Alleman's request for support of its proposal to annex nearly 1,970 acres, an effort the city says has the consent of almost 81% of the area's landowners.Supervisors cited concerns that Alleman's...
ANKENY, IA
ktvo.com

1 dead in Mahaska County worksite accident

NEAR OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has died after getting pinned by a piece of construction equipment at a worksite in Mahaska County. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a worksite along Highway 92. The construction worker, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, was repairing a bridge when...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chariton, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Chariton, IA
Government
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Employer Faces Wrongful Death Charges

The family of a meatpacking plant employee who died from COVID-19 is suing JBS Swift Pork alleging they ignored years of warnings about what a pandemic might do to its employees. Luciano Sican-Soloman worked for JBS Swift Pork meat processing plant in Ottumwa for 23 years. He died of COVID-19...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
kmaland.com

Blockton man arrested on active warrants

(Taylor County) -- A Blockton man was arrested on a pair of counts Thursday. 37-year-old Kale Briner was taken into custody in the 200 block of 3rd Street in Athelstan. Briner was arrested for a Taylor County warrant for felon in possession of a firearm and eluding. He also had active warrants from Nodaway and Worth Counties in Missouri.
BLOCKTON, IA
Radio Iowa

Two dead in accidents in Harrison, Clarke County

One died and another was hurt, after a single-vehicle rollover accident late Tuesday in western Iowa’s Harrison County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling north on Kelly Avenue near 180th Trail northeast of Mondamin, when the vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side in the west ditch. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash that occurred a little before 7 p.m.
CLARKE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Police Department Report June 2, 2022

130th Street, Dawson, lowa. Unit 2 was in a parking space in the 600 block of 1st Ave when unit 1 struck unit 2 while backing out of another parking space. Total estimated damages $1,000. Driver of unit 1 was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability accident related.
DAWSON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Party#City Hall#City Council#Accounting Clerk
94.3 Jack FM

Former Pella Fire Department Treasurer Sentenced for Embezzlement

SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The former treasurer of the Pella Fire Dept. was sentenced to one year in jail for stealing more than $84,000 from the organization. Lyle Krueger, 48, was convicted of theft in a business setting. He was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service, write a letter of apology, and was placed on probation for five years by Judge Katherine Sloma at Wednesday’s hearing.
PELLA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol: 2 People Killed In Jasper County Wrong-Way Head-On Crash

(Monroe, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a wrong-way head-on crash in Jasper County that has left two women dead. Troopers say the crash happened just before 8:00 p-m on Highway 163 near the Monroe exit. Investigators say 79-year-old Dorthy Findlow of Monroe was headed the wrong way when the crash happened. Her SUV slammed into another SUV driven by 46-year-old Delia Vance of Pella. Troopers say Vance died before she could be taken to a hospital. Findlow made it to the hospital but doctors weren’t able to save her life.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Formal Charges Filed Against Former CRB Employee Accused Of Stealing District-Owned Devices

Formal charges were filed earlier this week in Carroll County District Court against a former Coon Rapids-Bayard employee accused of stealing electronic devices from the school. According to court records, 33-year-old Mark Thomas Holland of Audubon faces a single count of second-degree theft, a class D felony. A Coon Rapids Police Department investigation found Holland had stolen four district-owned Apple iPads while employed by the school between Oct. 14 and Oct. 28 and allegedly used them to purchase narcotics. Holland’s arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, June 23. He faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines if convicted of the charge.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

(Fairfield, IA) -- A judge has granted the change of venue request for one of the two teens accused in the murder of a Fairfield Spanish teacher. The judge agreed to move the first-degree murder trial of Willard Miller outside of Jefferson County. Miller is accused in the beating death of Nohema Graber last November. The new location for the trial hasn’t yet been determined. The other teen charged in the case -- Jeremy Goodale -- is also asking for a change of venue.
FAIRFIELD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCCI.com

More older Iowans now qualify for tax assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Older Iowans on a fixed income might be feeling the inflation pinch harder than most. This year, more of the state's seniors qualify for breaks when it comes to property taxes. A bill lawmakers passed expands eligibility for people 70 years and older. The deadline...
POLK COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, June 3rd, 2022

(Ames, IA) -- The Story County Sheriff’s Department reports a man shot and killed two women, then took his own life, in a parking lot outside the Ames Cornerstone Church. The names of the three have not been released. The Sheriff’s Department says they received several 9-1-1 calls just before Seven p-m Thursday about the shooting -- which happened in the parking lot of the church on the southeast side of Ames.
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Family, friends pay tribute to victims of Ames shooting

AMES, Iowa — Two young women lost their lives Thursday night while heading to a summer Bible study program. Authorities say Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, 33, shot and killed Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Flores, 21, outside of Cornerstone Church. Both women were students at Iowa State University. Montang was a senior in the College of […]
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Leaking pipeline causes wastewater discharge into the Iowa River

ELDORA, Iowa — A leaking outgoing pipeline at the wastewater treatment plant in Eldora has led to treated but undisinfected wastewater being released into the Iowa River. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said that is because the leak forced the plant to re-route the treated wastewater around UV disinfectant equipment. That could lead to elevated e-coli levels.
ELDORA, IA
KCCI.com

The latest on the deadly shooting outside of Ames church

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy