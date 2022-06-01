ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Queen unveils her official Jubilee portrait as she celebrates an unprecedented 70 years on the throne

By Samantha Grindell
 2 days ago
The royal family released a new portrait of Queen Elizabeth in honor of her Platinum Jubilee.

  • Queen Elizabeth is celebrating 70 years on the throne with her Platinum Jubilee this week.
  • Buckingham Palace released a portrait of the Queen to mark the occasion.
  • The Queen posed for the royal portrait at the private apartments at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee with a new royal portrait.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of the Queen as part of the celebration of her 70 years on the British throne. She is the first British monarch to rule for 70 years.

The photo of the monarch was taken by Ranald Mackechnie on May 25 at the Victoria Vestibule at Windsor Castle, which is part of the private apartments at the palace, according to a press release from Buckingham Palace.

In the photo, the Queen wears a blue dress and coat designed by Angela Kelly. Kelly was originally the Queen's senior dressmaker, but she went on to become her personal advisor and wardrobe designer. She wrote a tell-all book about their relationship in 2019 with the Queen's permission.

The photo was released on Wednesday.

According to the same press release, the portrait was not the first time Mackechnie photographed the Queen. He took pictures of the monarch with Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George in both 2016 and 2020 .

"It is an honour to be asked and a privilege to undertake," Mackechnie said of photographing Her Majesty's Jubilee portrait.

Along with the photo, the Queen released a message to the public about her Platinum Jubilee.

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours, and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth," she said in the statement. "I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions."

"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm," she went on to say, signing the message "Elizabeth R."

As Insider's Mikhaila Friel previously reported, the Queen will mark her Platinum Jubilee with a four-day celebration that begins on Thursday with her annual birthday parade and the Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the UK to participate in the celebrations, along with their children, Archie and Lili.

Insider

Insider

