Buffalo shooting suspect faces 25 charges — including domestic terrorism — for mass shooting that killed 10 Black people

Police officers secure the scene after a shooting at TOPS supermarket in Buffalo, New York, U.S. May 14, 2022. Jeffrey T. Barnes/Reuters

A suspected gunman left 10 people dead and 3 injured at a Buffalo supermarket.

He now faces 25 charges including attempted murder and first- and second-degree murder.

He could receive a life sentence without parole.

The 18-year-old shooting suspect accused of opening fire in a Buffalo supermarket has been indicted on 25 counts — including Domestic Acts of Terrorism Motivated by Hate in the First Degree, The New York Times reported .

The shooting suspect surrendered to police on May 14 after live-streaming the massacre that left 10 Black people dead and three others injured.

He faces three charges of attempted murder along with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, according to the indictment posted by local outlet WKBY .

He also faces a charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The Domestic Acts of Terrorism Motivated by Hate in the First Degree charge could land the suspect a life sentence without parole.

The shooting began just after 2:30 pm in the parking lot of Tops supermarket before the suspect went inside the store carrying an AR-15-style rifle. The suspect detailed his plans online for months prior to the mass shooting.

Eleven of the 13 victims were Black and two were white. Police called the shooting "racially motivated."

"This is a community where people love each other. The shooter was not from this community," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at a press conference the day of the shooting. "In fact, the shooter traveled from hours outside this community to perpetrate this crime on Buffalo."

"This man was motivated by hate against people he never met for no reason other than the color of their skin," Buffalo attorney John Elmore, representing two victims, told The Associated Press .

The Buffalo shooting was the worst of 2022 for under two weeks before the Uvalde shooting killed 19 children and two teachers .

The suspect's arraignment is scheduled for Thursday. His attorney and Elmore did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.