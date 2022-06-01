ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCF AD changes scheduling philosophy with Knights headed to Big 12

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir spoke to hundreds of UCF fans last week at Oviedo on the Park during the annual ChargeOn Tour. Jason Beede/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

When Terry Mohajir arrived to UCF, the Knights athletics director quickly realized how badly the football program needed to schedule future nonconference games, including for the 2022 season.

More than a year later and with UCF set to depart the American Athletic Conference for the Big 12 as early as 2023, Mohajir’s outlook on scheduling non-conference games has changed.

“Being in the American, you have a different scheduling philosophy than if you’re in the Big 12,” Mohajir recently told reporters at the ChargeOn Tour stop in Oviedo. “We worked so hard to work fast to get an American schedule for the next two or three years.

“Now that we’re going to the Big 12, I don’t really love what our non-conference schedule is going to look like in the next five years.”

That’s because UCF’s conference schedule in the Big 12 will include nine league games, which is one more than what the Knights play in the AAC.

All of the conference games will be against Power Five opponents in the Big 12 as opposed to the Group of Five teams in the AAC.

Last May, with the mindset that UCF wasn’t changing conferences anytime soon, Mohajir scheduled a home-and-home series with FAU that included a ‘22 game in Boca Raton and a ‘25 game in Orlando.

Two months later, he scheduled series with two Power Five opponents: Florida in ’24, ‘30 and ‘33 and Maryland in ’25 and ‘28 .

Then in September, Mohajir and the Knights accepted an invitation to the Big 12 Conference , changing the dynamic of UCF’s future non-conference schedule.

“Some years are better than others but I really prefer not to play two Power Fives in the same year,” Mohajir said. “The conference is going to be a tough conference and we don’t need to over-schedule.”

UCF has one year in which the Knights are scheduled to play two Power Five programs, and that’s 2025 when they travel to Maryland and host North Carolina before the conference schedule starts.

The Knights also previously scheduled BYU for ‘23 and ‘24 , but with the Cougars also joining the Big 12 it’s unclear whether that series will be canceled, count as league games or be played as scheduled but not count against conference records. The latter is what ACC teams UNC and Wake Forest did last season .

Although not Power Five teams, Kent State and Boise State are scheduled to play UCF in ‘23.

UCF will travel to UNC in ‘27 as well.

“The thing about the Big 12 is you’re required a play a Power Five [opponent] in your non-conference, at least one,” Mohajir said.

While UCF has met the Big 12 requirement of scheduling at least one non-conference Power Five team in four of the next six years, the Knights still have plenty of holes on their future schedules.

For example, if UCF begins Big 12 play in 2023, the Knights will need to find a Power Five opponent to meet the Power Five non-conference requirement.

UCF still needs to schedule at least one non-conference game in 2024, two in ‘27 and ‘28 and all three in ‘26.

With the Gators already scheduled, Mohajir shared that he recently tried to schedule another in-state Power Five opponent but didn’t name the school.

“I’ve got one team I’m trying to schedule that’s south of here, way south and we’re trying to work on that,” Mohajir said. “It’s just challenging. [The] coaches don’t want to play.”

He’s aware of the task in front of him.

“We’ll keep working on it,” Mohajir said. “We’re banging the phones. We have a lot of work to do.”

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

