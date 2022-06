NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans deejay's husband who is still recovering in the hospital after being shot four times last month is in need of blood. WWOZ's Leslie Cooper said her husband was shot on May 23 at their Gentilly home after there was a knock on her door. Cooper said her husband, Joe, answered the door. He was then shot trying to keep the person from entering their home.

