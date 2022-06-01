Motorcyclist dies from injuries after Memorial Day crash in East Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. – A 25-year old Peoria County man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night when police say his motorcycle hit a deer in the southwestern part of the county. A motorist nearby reported the accident about 8:50 p.m. on Cowser Road, about a quarter-mile west of Harkers Corner. Peoria...
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Southbound traffic on Interstate 55 south of Bloomington-Normal is currently being diverted off at exit 154 as Illinois State Police responds to a three-vehicle crash. State Police say it happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near mile marker 151 in McLean County. Firefighters...
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash is blocking traffic on I-55 near mile marker 151 Friday. Illinois State Police Spokesperson Jason Wilson said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. and involved three vehicles, but did not give any information about injuries. Wilson said all southbound lanes are closed...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner recently identified the man who was killed when the lawnmower he was operating was hit by a semi-truck on Route 124 on Tuesday. According to the coroner, an autopsy revealed the man to be 74-year-old Darrell “A” Sample. He was pronounced dead at around 3:00 p.m. on […]
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An East Peoria man involved in a crash in the 2400 block of East Washington Street Monday night has died. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Blake J. Adams, 22, of Scenic Bluff Drive, was the motorcyclist found unresponsive and not breathing at the scene.
A Bureau County man was unhurt in a fatal accident in Cook County Thursday evening. State Police say a Manteno man used the shoulder of I-57 to pass a Freightliner truck, That truck was driven by 55-year old Kevin Davis of Sheffield. At 183rd street, the Manteno man's Chevy Malibu...
Emergency responders were on the scene about 4:45 p.m. Thursday on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue, Moline. A large hole was visible in the Phillips 66 building where a car sat nearby. An ambulance was on the scene. We do not know whether anyone was injured. We will stay...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters responded to an auto repair shop in Peoria Thursday afternoon for a report of a vehicle on fire inside a building. The fire was at Herring Performance is located at 911 W. Detweiller, near the intersection with Hale Street. According to the Peoria Fire...
PEORIA, Ill. — Three people are injured following a crash that backed traffic up along Interstate 74 west of Peoria. It happened Tuesday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of I-74 approaching Exit 82. Illinois State Police say it was reported as a single vehicle crash around 3:25 p.m. One...
PEKIN, Ill. — Pekin Police were called to the area of S. 14th Street and Remington Road around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to assist the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department. A Tazewell County Deputy had attempted to check the welfare of a motorist that was stopped in the road, when the motorist pulled away from the deputy, driving erratically.
HEYWORTH – A McLean County man has been identified after a semi truck crashed into a tractor early Tuesday morning near Heyworth, killing the driver of the tractor. The collision took place on U.S. 51 near County Road 400 North. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder has identified the victim as Jay Fitzgerald, 44, of Heyworth.
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner’s Office has identified the man involved in a fatal crash Tuesday morning. 44-year-old Jay Fitzgerald, of Heyworth Illinois, was pronounced dead on the scene after his tractor was hit by a semi-truck at around 9:45 a.m. The crash occurred on US Route 51 at 400 North […]
PEOTONE, Ill. - A driver was killed after crashing her car into a semi truck Wednesday in south suburban Peotone. Around 3 p.m., the 21-year-old was driving westbound behind a slower moving semi on Wilmington-Peotone Road when she tried to pass the truck in the eastbound lane, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters report a high performance drag racing vehicle burst into flames late Thursday, leading to more than a million dollars in damage to a local business. According to a release from the Peoria Fire Department, crews responded to the business in the 900 block of...
Galesburg Police responded to a break-in on Tuesday morning (May 31st) where nothing seemed to be missing. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, Police were dispatched to mile marker 48 on Interstate 74. Employees of Brandt Construction who are doing work on the I-74 overpass told officers someone gained access to one of their trailers and scattered tools all along the terrace of the interstate. Police observed a damaged walk-in door where the padlock was still intact, but someone was able to pry open an opening large enough to gain access. Pry marks were discovered on the rear door to the trailer as well. At the time of the police report, no tools seemed to be missing, and the incident is under further investigation.
Peoria County Sheriff’s Department investigating death at Caterpillar Foundry. Peoria County Sheriff’s Department investigating …. Jonathan Logemann: From the Illinois Army National …. LeRoy at State on Strength of Dramatic Victories. President and CEO of Easterseals Central Illinois, …. Peoria community holds vigil for Uvalde, Texas victims. Pekin...
MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 39-year-old man died while working at the Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry on Thursday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the man, identified as Steven Dierkes, 39, was working near a crucible when he accidentally fell in and died instantly. A crucible is a container used...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One person has life-threatening injuries after an accident in East Peoria Monday night. In a statement, Police say it happened around 10 PM in the 2400 block of East Washington Street. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the...
WARREN COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - A Warren County man is lucky to be alive after his leg got caught in an auger. He then hit a horse while driving himself to the emergency room. “The auger was going around the silo, quicker than it needed it to be, exposed, and...
UPDATE (7:04 p.m.) — The McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder has identified the victim of the deadly crash on Rt. 51 Tuesday morning. According to a press release, 44-year-old Jay C. Fitzgerald of Heyworth, IL. was pronounced dead at the scene. The autopsy shows that Fitzgerald died from craniocerebral...
Comments / 0