Huntington Beach, CA

Pedestrian Killed in Collision with SUV in Huntington Beach

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CNS) - A 62-year-old pedestrian was killed in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in Huntington Beach, police said Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Lori Susan Allen of Seal Beach, according to the Orange County coroner's office.

The collision happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday on Bolsa Chica Street north of Argosy Avenue, police said.

The driver of the 2019 Toyota Highlander and its passenger remained on the scene and fully cooperated with police. Investigators said it did not appear that drugs or alcohol factored into the collision.

The Highlander was going southbound on Bolsa Chica when it struck Allen in the roadway outside of a crosswalk, police said.

