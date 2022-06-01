ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

House Judiciary Republicans account celebrates Johnny Depp verdict with Jack Sparrow GIF

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwnhB_0fxPz3eh00

The House Judiciary Committee’s Republicans’ Twitter account celebrated a jury in Virginia’s verdict that decided in actor Johnny Depp’s favour on Tuesday.

The jury in a defamation trial found that his ex-wife Amber Heard defamed Mr Depp in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post when she wrote “I became a public figure representing domestic abuse,” although she didn’t specifically name the actor.

In response, the committee for Republicans on the Judiciary Committee, who are on the minority of the committee and are led by Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, tweeted out a GIF of Mr Depp’s character Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean .

The jury in a district court in Fairfax, Virginia found that Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Mr Depp had sued Ms Heard for $50m for implying he abused her, to which she countersued for $100m.

Ms Heard for her part lamented the verdict in a statement.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women,” she wrote. “It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Former Employees Of Johnny Depp Claim His Alleged Substance Abuse Made Him Difficult To Work With

Former employees of Johnny Depp made damning accusations against him in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. During the Thursday, May 19, court session, jurors in the case heard testimony from the Pirates of the Caribbean star's former talent agent and an ex business manager who both alleged his issues with drugs and alcohol became a problem when working with him. Depp's former talent agent of thirty years, Tracey Jacobs, stated in a pre-recored deposition that she was up front with the Dark Shadows actor about how showing up late consistently to sets and his behavior, including drug...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has best reaction after court win – watch

Johnny Depp has been awarded $15million following the conclusion of his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Following the jury awarding the damages, Johnny's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, turned to those behind her and mouthed the word: "Wow," to them. The legal team also had a team hug following the case. The jury have said that Amber Heard defamed Johnny in her accusations, saying that the Aquaman star acted with "actual malice" with her claims.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfax, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Local
Virginia Government
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
City
Fairfax, VA
OK! Magazine

5 Things Fans Noticed About Johnny Depp's Behavior In Court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are preparing to go head-to-head in court again as their $50 million defamation trial rages on. The bombshell case recently took a week break due to Judge Penney S. Azcarate having prior work obligations but is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 16. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard in 2019 after she wrote an inflammatory op-ed claiming to be a victim of domestic violence, which Depp believes irreparably harmed his personal reputation and career opportunities. Viewers around the world tuned in and watched the shocking court proceedings for the past few weeks,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gif#House Sparrow#Politics Federal#The Washington Post#The Judiciary Committee#Gop
Indy100

Amber Heard witness manages to accidentally spoil 'Aquaman 2' during Depp trial

An expert witness for Amber Heard appeared to accidentally let slip some spoilers from Aquaman 2 during the defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.On Monday, Kathyrn Arnold, an entertainment industry consultant, highlighted the damage that Heard's team claimed Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, caused to Heard's career when he accused her of creating an "abuse hoax" against the actor.These "defamatory statements," as stated by Arnold, made film studios and brands apprehensive about working with Heard – especially as the "negative social media campaign" against her increased.Describing Aquaman as Heard's "A Star is Born moment," Arnold said: "It was that moment...
MOVIES
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr attacked for take on Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial: ‘Not a single man defended her’

Donald Trump Jr has been attacked for his take on the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. “Maybe the most telling part of the Amber Turd trial is that not a single man seems to have come out in her defense saying she’s great,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on 28 May. The former president’s son’s remarks sparked backlash on the platform, with critics condemning the fact that he felt the need to weigh in at all. “All this medieval play was lacking, was a court jester,” one Twitter user responded. Another said, “men love having a woman...
U.S. POLITICS
OK! Magazine

More Legal Woes? Crew Member Sues Johnny Depp For Allegedly Punching Him On Set

As Johnny Depp celebrates his recent defamation trial win against estranged ex-wife Amber Heard, a former crewmember who once worked with him on set is still waiting for his day in court. Gregg "Rocky" Brooks is suing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor for allegedly punching him in the ribs in a physical altercation that occurred back in 2017.Brooks filed the lawsuit in the city of Los Angeles the following year, alleging Depp caused him "emotional distress" after hitting him twice. Now, the crewmember's attorney, Pat Harris, is hoping people will remember that Depp's recent legal win "has no relevance...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Fans Berating Daughter Lily-Rose Amid Amber Heard Trial — Find Out Why!

Johnny Depp's fans have been throwing their support behind the A-lister since the start of his headline making trial against his ex-wife — and they're wondering why his daughter isn't doing the same.Apart from trolling Amber Heard for her confusing testimony and taking over the #IStandWithAmberHeard, Johnny's fans seemed to take it one step too far when they went after Lily-Rose Depp for not publicly backing her dad.The 22-year-old model hasn't posted on social media since before the defamation trial began weeks ago, and according to Johnny's fans, her lack of posts supporting her dad is unacceptable. “You post your...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

They Object! Johnny Depp & His Legal Team Refuse To Hand Over $86K To ACLU For Amber Heard Subpoenas

Just when we thought his legal dramas were through! Johnny Depp's team of attorneys found themselves in court once again after the ACLU requested the actor pay $86,000 to cover their costs related to a subpoena he served the organization as part of his legal battle with Amber Heard. According to legal papers obtained by Radar, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's lawyers objected to the request in New York on Wednesday, June 1 — the same day Depp was awarded $15 million by the court. AMBER HEARD FACES FINANCIAL RUIN AS IT'S REVEALED FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY WILL NOT EXEMPT...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Gets Unfavorable Decisions on Jury Instructions

Jurors in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will not consider whether Adam Waldman, Depp’s former attorney who was kicked off of the case, had free speech protections when he made allegedly defamatory statements against Heard. In a key ruling on jury instructions, the judge overseeing the case sided with Heard’s lawyers Thursday that Waldman does not qualify for privilege, a defense from defamation, because his statements were not in response to anything Heard said or wrote. A ruling the other way could have led to jurors outright denying Heard’s $100 million counterclaim against Depp.More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

681K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy